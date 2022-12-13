Biden's border neglect an 'impeachable offense,' Texas lt. gov. says: 'This is destroying our country'

Texas Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick torched the Biden administration's mishandling of the southern border as the state faces an overwhelming surge of migrant crossings.

Patrick joined "America's Newsroom" Tuesday to react to footage showing a caravan of over 1,000 migrants illegally crossing into El Paso and a mass release of migrants at a Brownsville parking lot.

"You're talking about millions of people allowed to come into this country. That is not the duty of the president of the United States to allow our state of Texas to be invaded or this country to be invaded," Patrick said.

Patrick now believes the crisis has swelled into an "impeachable offense" against President Biden, arguing the Founding Fathers would never have believed a president would allow this to happen.

"I believe it's an impeachable offense under the Constitution Annotated, which is a government paid for organization that you can read online," he said. "One of the characteristics is -- let me read it correctly: ‘If you conduct your office in a manner that is incompatible [with] the purpose and function of your office.’"

Patrick said Texas has spent billions of taxpayer dollars to "do the job the Biden administration is not doing," adding that the Border Patrol is "doing everything they can."

Officials at the southern border are seeing the massive migrant numbers ahead of the expected end of the ability to expel migrants under the Title 42 public health order.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sources tell Fox News that migrant numbers for FY 2023, which began in October, are at over 485,000 and are expected to hit the half a million mark this weekend. So far, 156,000 have been expelled under Title 42.

"This administration has turned their back on America," Patrick said. "I can't underscore how important this is to every state in the country, to every school district, every emergency room, every police force, every sheriff."

"America better wake up, because this administration is purposefully letting millions of people come in and overrun this country."

Patrick also tore into the president for not visiting the southern border as deadly fentanyl being smuggled into the country infiltrates big cities and small towns across America.

"This president has a cold heart, ice in his veins," Patrick said.

"Of course he knows what's going on… This is destroying our country."

