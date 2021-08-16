Tom Cotton: Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal 'recklessly negligent,' catastrophic for America

Tom Cotton, R-Ark., joined "Fox & Friends," Monday, slamming the Biden administration's US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, calling the execution 'reckless.' Cotton went on to note that the tragic scenes from Kabul are "catastrophic for America."

TOM COTTON: The scenes from Kabul and Afghanistan more broadly are tragic and they're catastrophic for America. Joe Biden announced about four months ago that we would withdraw from Afghanistan, but there's a difference between the decision to withdraw and how that decision was executed. Whatever you think of the first decision, the execution of Joe Biden has been recklessly negligent. Just yesterday I heard from an Arkansan who was stuck behind Taliban checkpoints in Kabul. The best advice he was getting was to shelter in place and try to go fill out an electronic form on the State Department website. So we opened up our phone lines and email to any Americans that were stuck behind Taliban lines in the last 12 to 18 hours.

We've had 400-500 people contacting us, pleading for assistance for how to get to the airport and get out of Afghanistan. Remember, these are not just Afghan civilians who helped us. These are American citizens holding American passports who for four months did not receive guidance about what to do. And now the country is overtaken by an outlaw criminal gang like the Taliban, threatening the lives of hundreds, if not thousands of Americans to say nothing of the strategic consequences of this debacle for years to come for America and the world.

