Retired Navy SEAL calls for resignations of top Biden admin officials: 'They've abjectly failed'

Top officials are facing backlash after the Biden administration's announcement to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by September 11 opened a path for the Taliban to take control of the country. In an interview on "Fox & Friends," retired Navy SEAL and Wisconsin congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden called on Biden's top diplomatic advisors to resign, saying they failed in their duty to advise the president.

DERRICK VAN ORDEN: I did two tours in Afghanistan in 2003 and 2009, and, unfortunately, the Biden administration is redefining the word incompetence. You've got Secretary Blinken and Secretary Austin. They need to tender their resignations right now. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Milley, he needs to go peel potatoes in the galley for about a month and then resign also. These folks' primary duty is to advise the president of the United States on diplomatic and military matters and they've abjectly failed that. The national security architecture of the United States of America is clearly broken right now.

And this is playing out in real time. People can't pretend like this isn't happening. We truly understand now that the emperor has no clothes. As a matter of fact, we don't even know if he's wearing clothes right now because he has disappeared from the public. The president of the United States, in clearly the most dramatic foreign policy crisis in the United States in a very, very long time, probably since September 11th, 2001, has disappeared. Jen Psaki has taken the week off too. This is unacceptable.

