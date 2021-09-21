Biden's UN speech, refusal to explicitly critique China proves he's 'the embodiment of weakness', author says

President Biden offered a milquetoast United Nations General Assembly speech Monday, where he refused to explicitly confront China among other missed opportunities, proving he is the "embodiment of weakness," "Woke, Inc." author Vivek Ramaswamy said.

On "Fox News Primetime", host Pete Hegseth characterized the speech as a "declar[ation] he was surrendering to China, all branded under his new doctrine of relentless diplomacy."

"That's right up there with leading from behind," the host told Ramaswamy, adding that Biden sees global warming as more of a pressing battle than other concerns.

Ramaswamy agreed, adding that the new American construct of "cultural fragility" has supplanted American Exceptionalism – all with the help of the Biden administration.

"Biden is the embodiment of weakness. Here is the problem weakness in diplomacy – weakness only emboldens our enemies. Weakness begets aggression from our enemies. You saw it from the Taliban in recent weeks," he said.

"Now you are seeing it in China exhibiting aggression as well."

Ramaswamy called Biden a symptom of the "cultural fragility" problem rather than the center point.

"And our cultural fragility at home begets fragility abroad. That’s what China understands – they’re using our companies to criticize the United States from within. Fostering that culture of victimhood within that actually makes us weaker abroad when those same companies and same institutions and same government does not criticize the Chinese Communist Party for actual human rights abuses," he said.

"This runs really deep and tell you can you recall problem more than a geopolitical problem."

Hegseth posited that Biden learned his weak leadership style from Barack Obama and his regrettable "Apology Tour", borrowing a term coined by then-2012 GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney.