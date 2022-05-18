Biden 'uniquely incompetent' in considering his priorities, Geraldo Rivera says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden is "uniquely incompetent" in choosing and organizing his priorities, Geraldo Rivera said on "The Story" Wednesday.

"The Five" co-host lamented the burgeoning drug and human-smuggling crisis on the southern border, remarking that fentanyl is the most deadly and problematic of the illicit substances being trafficked.

Reacting to Biden highlighting White supremacy as a "poison" during his remarks Tuesday following the mass shooting in Buffalo, Rivera and host Martha MacCallum discussed how there are many other "poisons" the president doesn't seem to highlight.

While Rivera said he disagrees with using "whataboutisms" in debates, he said Biden indeed has not used his political position to take on the fentanyl crisis as strongly he does with other problems.

"This president seems uniquely incompetent when it comes to his priorities -- This White supremacist mass murder was horrible," he said, adding that recent shootings in Philadelphia and Chicago were also disturbing.

Rivera also pointed specifically to two pregnant Pennsylvania women being shot in separate incidents recently, one just west of University City and the other in the Nicetown section of North Philadelphia.

"I get all that. But he needs to direct his wrath to something like the 107,000 who overdosed," Rivera added. "We only lost… 50,000 [Americans] in Vietnam. So you've got twice Vietnam [casualty count] now just last year alone because of fentanyl."

"We have to instruct our young people particularly that they can't take anything …They must suspect everything. They can't take anything at face value."