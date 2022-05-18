Expand / Collapse search
Biden 'uniquely incompetent' in considering his priorities, Geraldo Rivera says

President Biden spoke about the "poison" of White supremacy in Buffalo this week.

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
President Biden is "uniquely incompetent" in choosing and organizing his priorities, Geraldo Rivera said on "The Story" Wednesday.

"The Five" co-host lamented the burgeoning drug and human-smuggling crisis on the southern border, remarking that fentanyl is the most deadly and problematic of the illicit substances being trafficked.

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - MAY 17: With his wife Jill by his side, US President Joe Biden delivers remarks to guests, most of whom lost a family member in the Tops market shooting, at the Delavan Grider Community Center on May 17, 2022 in Buffalo, New York.  (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) 

Reacting to Biden highlighting White supremacy as a "poison" during his remarks Tuesday following the mass shooting in Buffalo, Rivera and host Martha MacCallum discussed how there are many other "poisons" the president doesn't seem to highlight.

While Rivera said he disagrees with using "whataboutisms" in debates, he said Biden indeed has not used his political position to take on the fentanyl crisis as strongly he does with other problems.

Law enforcement officers stand by the opening of a cross-border tunnel on Monday, May 16, 2022 between Mexico's Tijuana into the San Diego area.

"This president seems uniquely incompetent when it comes to his priorities -- This White supremacist mass murder was horrible," he said, adding that recent shootings in Philadelphia and Chicago were also disturbing.

Rivera also pointed specifically to two pregnant Pennsylvania women being shot in separate incidents recently, one just west of University City and the other in the Nicetown section of North Philadelphia.

Geraldo Rivera

"I get all that. But he needs to direct his wrath to something like the 107,000 who overdosed," Rivera added. "We only lost… 50,000 [Americans] in Vietnam. So you've got twice Vietnam [casualty count] now just last year alone because of fentanyl."

"We have to instruct our young people particularly that they can't take anything …They must suspect everything. They can't take anything at face value."

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 