Biden's Tulsa race speech 'disunifying, dishonest' and 'designed to inflame': Miranda Devine

Fox News contributor Miranda Devine slammed President Biden Wednesday, accusing him of misleading the country on issues of race and minimizing the atrocities committed by the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda in his speech commemorating the 1921 Tulsa race massacre.

In an op-ed for the New York Post, Devine broke down Biden's speech, blasting its "destructive message" towards Black Americans and describing it as "disunifying, dishonest" and "designed to inflame."

In the Tuesday speech, Biden declared that, according to the intelligence community, "terrorism from white supremacy is the most lethal threat to the homeland today." He also referred to ongoing Republican lead efforts at the state level to ensure election integrity through various controversial voting reform bills as "a truly unprecedented assault on our democracy."

"No, white supremacy is not a threat worse than ISIS. No, Texas' voter ID bill is not ‘a truly unprecedented assault on our democracy," Devine wrote in response. "Biden could have given an uplifting speech on Tuesday at a ceremony marking 100 years since the Tulsa race massacre. Instead, he wheeled out his now-familiar refrain that democracy [is] ’in peril' from the enemy within."

Devine described the violent, horrific actions perpetrated by ISIS terrorists against the citizens of Iraq and Syria during the height of their "reign of terror" from 2014 to 2018, such as raping women, slaughtering Christians, and throwing homosexuals from the tops of buildings. "We minimize its evil at our peril," she added.

"Or how about al Qaeda, the other terrorist organization the president claimed was not as bad as the white supremacy he won’t stop talking about but never defines," she continued. "Nothing more needs to be said than 9/11. How can we forget the poor souls who leaped to their deaths from the Twin Towers."

"When you downplay the evils of ISIS and Al-Qaeda, you trivialize the suffering of their victims. You assault their memories," Devine wrote, before whimsically stating that the country should be told where white supremacy was so everyone could be on guard since it was such a threat.

Devine recalled an essay written by left-wing journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates in The Atlantic that claimed "whiteness" was an "existential danger to the country and the world."

"In case you wonder what ‘whiteness’ is, it’s not really about skin color, because black people who don’t go along with the left’s talking points are deemed to be afflicted by 'whiteness,' too," she wrote.

"This is the destructive message Biden sent on Tuesday: ‘Young black entrepreneurs are just as capable of succeeding given the chance as white entrepreneurs are, but they don’t have lawyers, they don’t have accountants,'" she continued. "It’s a cartoon view that doesn’t comprehend a world in which black people have agency, and can be successful in their own right — or even are capable of showing ID at a polling booth."

Fox News contributor and civil rights attorney Leo Terrell also criticized Biden Wednesday for his rhetoric about Black businessmen.

"There are thousands of Black lawyers. This is insulting, this is offensive," he said on "Hannity." "I’m Black. I’m a lawyer, 30 years as a lawyer, and here's the other part that is so insulting. It makes an assumption, a racist assumption that Blacks only go to Black lawyers. I have Black clients, White clients, yellow clients…this guy plays the race card. Somebody needs to tell him he’s a racist."