CNN's Chris Cuomo suggests connection between Tulsa massacre and Republican election bills

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo attempted Tuesday to draw a connection between Republican election reform bills across the country and the 1921 mass murder of Black people in Tulsa.

The left-wing host made the comparison while citing a line from President Biden's Tuesday speech commemorating the 100-year anniversary of the Oklahoma killings, in which the latter described the attack as "an act of hate and domestic terrorism with a through-line that exists today, still."

"A through-line, a through-line of hate," Cuomo said after describing Republican efforts to pass voting legislation as "one of the greatest assaults on democracy under way once again targeting minorities," and "the boldest attempt since the era of Jim Crow" to strip minorities of their right to vote.

"A through-line means just because there’s not another Tulsa massacre doesn’t mean the efforts are not equally unholy and un-American," he continued.

Cuomo claimed that through its actions, the Republican Party at worse embraced and at least minimized White supremacy. He added that "White terror" was seen in real time during the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol, and cited Biden in saying that it has put American democracy in peril.

Following the 2020 election, state legislators have introduced election bills in 48 states, with 14 states having already signed 22 of them into law, according to the Brennan Center For Justice.

"The only thing that is clear is that these measures would restrict voting rights," Cuomo said before railing against the ongoing efforts in Texas to pass one of the reform bills.

Cuomo stated there was no major voter fraud found in Texas following the election, and that Republican Gov. Greg Abbott was trying to make it harder for Texans to vote. He listed ways he thought it would affect minority voters in the state and predicted the issue would eventually come down to a constitutional argument between the states and the federal government as to who should control the elections process.

"Only Congress can hold back the latest wave of Jim Crow. The For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, they would go a long way," he said, advocating for the controversial Democrat backed bills that Republicans argue would usurp state election authority.