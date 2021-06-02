Leo Terrell: 'Somebody needs to tell Joe Biden he's a racist'

Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell said Wednesday that President Joe Biden offended African Americans when he told a crowd observing the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa massacre that Black businessmen and women don’t have lawyers to represent them or their businesses.

"Joe Biden, look at me! I’m Black. I’m a lawyer," an outraged Terrell said on "Hannity."

"There are thousands of Black lawyers. This is insulting, this is offensive," the Fox News contributor continued. "I’m Black. I’m a lawyer, 30 years as a lawyer, and here's the other part that is so insulting. It makes an assumption, a racist assumption that Blacks only go to Black lawyers. I have Black clients, White clients, yellow clients…this guy plays the race card. Somebody needs to tell him he’s a racist."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During remarks on Tuesday, Biden said, "The data shows young Black entrepreneurs are just as capable of succeeding given the chance as White entrepreneurs are. But they don’t have lawyers," Biden claimed. They don’t have — they don’t have accountants, but they have great ideas."

"Breaking news, I’m Black," Terell shouted on air. "I’m a lawyer. I'm Black."

"He's crazy," Terell continued. "Somebody needs to tell Joe Biden he's a racist."

