Rep. Brian Mast, combat veteran, on why Biden's foreign policy is 'totally wrong'

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden's foreign policy is the "worst thing" that could happen to the economy and the country, Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., told “Fox & Friends” Thursday.

Mast, a retired U.S. Army bomb technician and Purple Heart recipient, slammed Biden's "totally wrong" foreign policy, which he said is in stark contrast to President Trump's America First agenda after the former vice president stumbled through a question on China.

"[Biden] is going to say if President Trump did something, it doesn't matter how much it put Americans first, he is going to go out there and do the opposite," the Foreign Affairs Committee member said.

He said that's the problem with the "leftist platform."

"No more important time than with the uncertainty surrounded by the economy and coronavirus to put Americans first. But he's going to say, 'let's go out there and do the opposite of that' because that will appease the leftist mobs of Portland and Seattle that he is going out there and trying to pander to now," Mast added. "It's the worst thing that can happen for the economy and America, for business and manufacturing, trade, and everything else."

The Army veteran warns China is "doing everything possible to be the biggest threat that they can become, and on top of that they are also working to start exporting not just their goods but their version of social monitoring ... Their version of a socialist society. And everybody should be worried about that."

With Trump and the Republican National Committee suing Nevada over a new law on mail-in voting, Mast called mail-in voting en masse "dangerous" as opposed to absentee voting.

"Right now, Republicans are still behind in the state of Florida by several hundred thousand requests for absentee ballots," Mast warned. "We have got to go out there and make sure we get ahead of Democrats on this because it can be a big part of the election in Florida."

Mast also called out "D.C. hypocrisy" after limiting veterans' funerals to 10 people while more than 50 congressmen attended services for the late Rep. John Lewis last week.

"It's hypocrisy. It shouldn't happen," he said. "You got to let the families go out there and mourn and show their respects to the service and life of these people that went out there and left this world."