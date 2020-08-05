Hannity insists Biden undergo cognitive test, physical exam: 'The American people deserve an answer'

Former Vice President Joe Biden acted inappropriately when a news anchor recently asked whether he should or has taken a cognitive abilities test, Sean Hannity said in his opening monologue Wednesday.

"Let's state some facts," the "Hannity" host began. "Biden loses his trend of thought often. He mixes up numbers often. He struggles to remember certain words. At times, he doesn't even know what day of the week it is, what state he is in, and what office he is even running for.

"He's experiencing frequent bouts of irritability, anger, confusion," Hannity went on. "I'm not a doctor, I don't know what's going on with Biden, but it's obvious that something is off, very off. And even though he barely leaves his basement bunker, he looks exhausted."

"Given what we see," the host said later in the monologue, "wouldn't it be a good idea for him to take that cognitive test [and] a comprehensive physical exam, and share the results with the American people?" he asked.

"President Trump has already done that and more. It's an honest question at this point, and before early voting starts, we the American people deserve an answer."

Not for the first time, Hannity compared questions about Biden to those posed by Democrats about Ronald Reagan in 1984.

Back then, Reagan neutralized the questions by jokingly vowing during a debate with Democratic nominee Walter Mondale that "I will not make age an issue of this campaign. I'm not going to exploit for political purposes my opponent's youth and inexperience."

"Panic has set in among Democrats in the media mob," Hannity claimed. "The media mob, the Democrats, they are avoiding it like the plague. Now, I know for a fact, privately, they are scared to death about this."