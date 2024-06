Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich said Friday that President Biden is facing three "very different problems" in his bid for re-election. The former Republican House speaker told "Fox & Friends" that Americans are concerned about illegal immigration and migrant crime, Biden's mental fitness and his administration's far-left views.

IF BIDEN MESSES UP DEBATE IT'S 'GAME OVER,' FORMER OBAMA ADVISER WARNS

NEWT GINGRICH: In Biden's case, I think he's got three very different problems. One, which you were just talking about in terms of illegal immigration, is he has policies that aren't working. People don't want to have Biden's illegal immigrants raping and killing Americans. People don't want to go to the grocery store and not being able to afford anything. They look again and again, and the Biden program just doesn't work. Second, he appoints people who have weird values, and you get into all sorts of arguments over things like… third grade kids with transgenderism or males competing in women's sports, etc. And then third, if you watch him over time, he clearly has huge cognitive problems. The White House can spin it any way they want to, but when you look at case after case, whether it's the Italian prime minister bringing him back into the group or it is President Obama helping him get off-stage, or it's Biden just standing at the Juneteenth festival at the White House and literally looking catatonic… just frozen for about a minute… I think particularly for younger Americans, it's like they're looking not at their grandfather. They're looking at their great-grandfather, and they're saying, "Gee, can he really be president?"

FOX NEWS POLL: THREE-POINT SHIFT IN BIDEN-TRUMP MATCHUP SINCE MAY

Gingrich's comments came on the heels of the mainstream media and the White House describing viral clips of President Biden as "cheap fakes" and claiming they are being manipulated.

Biden's age has been the subject of intense scrutiny in recent days, with the president facing accusations of freezing and wandering off at various events showcased online by Republicans.

One prominent example was footage showing Biden stepping away from other world leaders at the G-7 Summit to give a thumbs up to parachutists off-camera, prompting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to corral him back to the group for a photo-op.