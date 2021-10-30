Biden admin’s planned cash giveaway to illegal immigrants is unconstitutional: Arizona AG

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich spoke out Friday night on Fox News’ "Hannity" about the Biden administration’s latest plan regarding illegal immigrants, claiming it seemed to represent greater concern for those who’ve broken the law than for those who pay their taxes and obey the law.

Brnovich mentioned that U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, recently said the plan also appeared to be an insult to U.S. military families.

CRENSHAW SLAMS BIDEN FOR CONSIDERING PAYMENTS TO MIGRANTS, COMPARES TREATMENT TO MILITARY: ‘LET THAT SINK IN’

MARK BRNOVICH: Let’s put this in context. Congressman Crenshaw mentions those terrible tragedies of the military families but even the victims of 9/11 didn’t get this kind of money.

The Biden administration, literally, is going to have the federal government snoop on your bank transactions even if you’ve committed no crime and done nothing wrong.

And yet they’re going to allow people that broke the law, to have the IRS send them half-a-million dollars, essentially, of your taxpayer money.

Think about that: President Biden cares more about the children in Haiti and Honduras than he does the children of American taxpayers.

It’s not only unspeakable, it’s unconscionable, it’s unconstitutional. And that’s why we have so many lawsuits against the Biden administration, just trying to get them to obey the Constitution and care about the American taxpayers more than they care about people that have broken the law.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: