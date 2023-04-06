JESSE WATTERS: The Kennedys are everything the Bidens wanted to be

Fox News host Jesse Watters gives his take on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s White House campaign and what that will mean for President Biden on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the son of Bobby Kennedy and nephew of JFK, has just declared he's running for president and will primary Joe Biden to be the Democratic nominee. RFK Jr. wants to pick up where his family left off.

…

RFK Jr. has a vision. I mean, at least he has one — Biden has none. RFK Jr.'s lane is on the populist left. Unlike Biden, he's against the deep state, obviously, because of what happened to his dad and uncle, anti-censorship. Remember, the Biden White House censored him over vaccines? He's riding a hot, anti-corporate streak, especially against Big Pharma and Big Tech.

...

He's got a little Bernie bro in him, but he can get traction with the populist right, too, you know? Before COVID, his brand was being an environmentalist, but he appeals to conservationists as well. He has a connection to Black America and Hollywood. You know his wife, Cheryl Hines, she's the co-star of "Curb Your Enthusiasm." And he has universal name I.D., so he'll be able to raise some cash, and donors right now are looking for anybody but Joe Biden — his polls are in the gutter.

…

How is Biden going to play this thing out? The Kennedy family has a history of disruption and the Kennedys are everything the Bidens wanted to be. Biden wanted to be a Kennedy so bad that he plagiarized them.