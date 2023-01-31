Biden-supporter Stephen Curry moves to block ‘low-income housing’ near his $30 million mansion: report

NBA superstar Stephen Curry, who publicly endorsed Joe Biden for president in 2020, is opposing a "low-income" housing development near his $30 million mansion, according to a local news report.

"We hesitate to add to the 'not in our backyard' (literally) rhetoric, but we wanted to send a note before today's meeting. Safety and privacy for us and our kids continues to be our top priority and one of the biggest reasons we chose Atherton as home," Steph and his wife, Ayesha Curry, wrote in a letter to officials in Atherton.

It was an attempt by Steph Curry, who was the fifth highest-paid athlete in the world last year, according to Forbes, to prevent undesirables from crowding the area around his home in Atherton, California.

Atherton is one of the most exclusive communities in the U.S., with Forbes ranking it as the "most expensive" zip code in the country this year.

The Curry family also petitioned the local government to build fencing and shrubbery around their home to protect the family from watchful eyes if they couldn’t block the new families from joining the neighborhood entirely.

"Should that not be sufficient for the state, we ask that the town commits to investing in considerably taller fencing and landscaping to block sight lines onto our family's property."

Council member Rick DeGolia has reportedly said that "it's not possible to build low-income housing in Atherton since land is worth about $8 million per acre."

Curry is one of the highest profile Democrats in the country.

In 2020, he brought his family out to endorse Biden for president at the Democratic National Convention, during which Ayesha referenced "social injustices" and "racial inequality."

This year, Steph Curry did a photo-op with the president, in a picture captioned "Team Captains."

Curry is one of the captains of the NBA team the Golden State Warriors.

His team joined him at the White House for a press event on Jan. 17 that became awkward after Biden dropped onto one knee and kneeled in front of the team, eliciting gasps.

The Warriors had previously declined to visit the White House in 2017 and 2018, when former President Donald Trump was in office.

