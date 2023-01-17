Stephen Curry is the 'modern MJ,' Warriors coach and Michael Jordan's former teammate Steve Kerr says

Steve Kerr won three NBA championships with Michael Jordan, and he's won four as head coach of Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

If there's anyone who can compare the two players, it's Kerr, considering he's spent a combined 12 years with the two of them.

Kerr described Curry as "the modern MJ."

"Playing with the Bulls, half the crowd's got red 23 jerseys on. Now, half the crowd's got blue and yellow 30 jerseys. Steph transcends the game," Kerr told reporters Monday. "He elicits an emotion from people. I think because he's so awe-inspiring in his play. No matter where we go, there are people who are cheering for him and can't wait to see him perform."

Last year, Curry set the record for the most 3-pointers ever made. He could be the first player to reach 4,000, and he's the only player with over 3,000.

Curry remains two rings shy of Jordan's six, but Curry jerseys, much like Jordan's uniform, are everywhere. This season, the Warriors draw the most fans in road games, averaging over 21,000 fans on the road.

Curry missed 11 games earlier this season with a shoulder injury, and Golden State is 22-22.

He's averaging 29.3 points on 49.3% shooting from the floor this season, and he's making 42.1% of his 3-pointers.