Biden's State of the Union ripped as 'fundamentally dishonest': He 'screamed out randomly'

President Biden's State of the Union address was panned by critics as a "fundamentally dishonest" diatribe accented by moments where he would "scream out randomly" about topics and against political opponents.

On "Hannity," Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said as much, saying the official Republican response given by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was a "sharp contrast" to Biden's address.

"[Biden's] was divisive. It was angry. It was out of touch, and it was fundamentally dishonest," he said.

"Throughout the speech, Biden would periodically just scream out randomly. He reminded me of a crotchety old guy on his front porch screaming at the kids: ‘Get off my lawn.’"

Cruz added Biden acted "deliberately dishonest" throughout the address, failing to acknowledge voters in 2022 elected a divided legislature and did not give the administration a resounding mandate to govern from the left.

"The American people are unhappy with the direction of this country. Two-thirds of the American people believe we're on the wrong track. Inflation's out of control. Crime's out of control. The southern border is out of control. He could have acknowledged all that and said, 'We're going to change course,' He didn't do that," Cruz said.

He pointed out how Biden called on lawmakers to join in his plan to secure the border and curb fentanyl trafficking, noting half the chamber laughed out loud because of the president's countervailing "political decision" to herald in open borders.

"The result is the worst illegal immigration in the history of our country and the worst fentanyl crisis this country has ever faced with over 100,000 overdoses each year. And he doesn't intend to change that. And yet he's claiming he wants to secure the border."

Biden also purportedly spoke dishonestly about being ‘tough on China’, despite many folks either outraged or laughing at the administration's failure to down the Chinese surveillance dirigible until it crossed over areas housing several sensitive military bases and was out over the open Atlantic.

"And then finally, you mentioned this lie as well when he demagogued on, ‘Republicans want to take away Social Security and Medicare.' It's the classic Democrat lie," Cruz told host Sean Hannity.

"They're going to throw granny off the cliff again," he said, referring to a political ad that depicted a Republican intentionally resembling former House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., rolling a wheelchair-bound woman off of a cliff.

During Fox News Channel's panel analysis of the State of the Union, senior political analyst Brit Hume said while Biden "struck early bipartisan tones" by recognizing the election of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as third in line to the presidency, he also engaged in a "severely partisan" bit of "innuendo" to suggest Republicans want to drain Social Security and other entitlements as an avenue to reduce the debt.

"At one point, he even said, you know, on the issue of cutting them back, he said, ’Which apparently nobody is going to propose, but he'd veto it anyway'. So I thought that was an intriguing moment and I didn't see it in the prepared text," Hume said.

"So I think he ad-lib'ed that. It was kind of absurd."

Hume later pointed out Biden made note of U.S. education, highlighting first lady Jill Biden's role as a teacher, but at the same time did not address the nationwide learning loss attributed to coronavirus mitigation restrictions.

"And I think the reason for that was almost certainly that his people in his party were very, very hawkish on COVID," he said

"They supported the shutdown. They like Dr. Fauci. And to do that would be implicitly to criticize the lockdowns and to note the damage that they seem to have done to kids education and socialization."