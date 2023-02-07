Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kevin McCarthy
Published

McCarthy, Harris spotted laughing in friendly exchange before Biden State of the Union

'Something you don't see everyday' a political correspondent tweeted

By Jessica Chasmar | Fox News
close
Watch The State of the Union Address 2023 Live with President Biden on Fox News Video

Watch The State of the Union Address 2023 Live with President Biden on Fox News

Stream The 2023 State of the Union Address online live with Fox News. Watch as President Joe Biden addresses Congress and the nation about issues facing the country ranging from the economy, gun violence, health care, police reform, the war on Ukrain

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Vice President Kamala Harris were spotted chatting and laughing in a friendly exchange before President Biden gave the second State of the Union address of his presidency Tuesday evening.

The moment caused a stir on Twitter.

First lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff also shared a kiss ahead of the president's speech at the national Capitol in a viral moment.

Vice President Kamala Harris talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., before President Joe Biden arrives to deliver the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington.

Vice President Kamala Harris talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., before President Joe Biden arrives to deliver the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE UPDATES THROUGHOUT THE SPEECH

Biden began his speech by touting the progress made under his administration in his speech, specifically with regard to the economy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jessica Chasmar is a digital writer on the politics team for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Jessica.Chasmar@fox.com.

More from Politics