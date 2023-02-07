McCarthy, Harris spotted laughing in friendly exchange before Biden State of the Union

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Vice President Kamala Harris were spotted chatting and laughing in a friendly exchange before President Biden gave the second State of the Union address of his presidency Tuesday evening.

The moment caused a stir on Twitter.

First lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff also shared a kiss ahead of the president's speech at the national Capitol in a viral moment.

Biden began his speech by touting the progress made under his administration in his speech, specifically with regard to the economy.

