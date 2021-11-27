Expand / Collapse search
Biden should 'step down' to 'save his presidency': Tyrus

Biden has 'made a deal with the devil with the progressive agenda,' Fox News contributor said on 'The Big Saturday Show'

By Graham Colton | Fox News
Biden should step down: Tyrus

Biden should step down: Tyrus

'The Big Saturday Show's' co-hosts debunk 'The View's' praise of Biden by explaining the impact of his policies.

Fox News contributor Tyrus called on President Biden "to step down" Saturday on "The Big Saturday Show."

"The only way that [Biden] could save his presidency would be - and I'm not saying this as a Republican, I'm…saying this as a parent and American citizen - is to step down," he said.

Although Biden is a "moderate," he has "made a deal with the devil with the progressive agenda," Tyrus said. "He has a progressive staff. You know, they basically are going after him every chance they get. They don't support him." 

KAMALA HARRIS, GAFFE MACHINE: VP'S PUBLIC APPEARANCES MARKED BY AWKWARD MOMENTS, CONTROVERSIES

Vice President Kamala Harris "goes out of her way not to do things he has asked her to do," he continued, suggesting that Biden's chances at a second term appear increasingly slim.

"There is no reelection," he added.

Responding to the left's characterization of the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan as "a little messy," Tyrus asked, "How dare you say it was ‘a little messy’? My man cave is a little messy. You understand that is the problem with the elite telling us how the world really is."

  Image 1 of 3

    U.S. President Joe Biden visits a Murray's Toggery Shop in Nantucket, Massachusetts, U.S, November 27, 2021.  (REUTERS/Tasos Katopodis)

  Image 2 of 3

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris points to the crowd as she shops with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff as part of "Small Business Saturday" at a downtown Holiday Market in Washington, U.S. November 27, 2021.  (REUTERS/Shuran Huang)

  Image 3 of 3

    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wields her gavel as the U.S. House of Representatives votes on President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion "Build Back Better Act" after hours-long overnight delay in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2021.  (REUTERS/Al Drago)

Co-host Raymond Arroyo cited further proof of voters' dissatisfaction with elites, saying that most Americans are "deeply concerned" about Biden's mental and general health. He called the president "unsteady" and a cause of chaos both domestically and abroad.

Arroyo mentioned another poll that found 39% of Americans "believe inflation is the most important issue," remarking that Democrats' answer is to "go pound sand" as they push for the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill.

It includes a corporate tax hike, universal pre-kindergarten, marriage penalty, and a child tax credit for illegal immigrants, according to Arroyo.

"I don't think this is what America wants, so it doesn't matter who is on that ticket with that policy, [Democrats are] going to lose," he concluded.

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.