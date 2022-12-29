Biden believes Secret Service 'lying' about White House dog bite incident, claims agents are pro-'MAGA': Book

A new book promises to reveal details about President Joe Biden’s distrust of his Secret Service agents, especially regarding his German Shepherd, Major.

Biden’s dog made headlines after he bit agents eight days in a row in March 2021, according to internal emails. But the President argued that something seemed strange about the incident, per excerpts from an upcoming book on his presidency by author Chris Whipple, and obtained by The Independent.

Biden believed "somebody was lying … about the way the incident had gone down," Whipple wrote.

While he did not go so far as to claim the bite never happened, the President apparently did not accept the story that the agent was bitten on the second floor of the executive mansion.

"Look, the Secret Service are never up here. It didn’t happen," Biden reportedly said to a friend.

But the President’s suspicions over his Secret Service agents go deeper than just worries over his dog, Whipple explained.

Biden was also concerned that "Maga sympathisers" had become embedded in the ranks of the Secret Service, the same agents tasked with the protection of his life, according to the excerpts of the book.

That was because Biden thought the agency was "full of white ex-cops from the South who tend to be deeply conservative," Whipple said.

As a result, Biden felt he could "no longer" speak "freely" in the presence of his Secret Service agents, Whipple added.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton was the first to expose the White House for hiding Major’s biting habit from the public. "We’re sure Major is a good dog but these records show he was involved in many more biting incidents than the Biden White House has publicly acknowledged," Fitton said.

"It is disturbing to see a White House cover-up of numerous injuries to Secret Service and White House personnel by the Bidens’ family pet," he added.

American Economic Liberties Project Research Director Matt Stoller attempted to defend Biden and his dog on Twitter Tuesday. "One of Joe Biden's strengths is there's no cult of personality around him. No one thinks he's the savior. He makes mistakes, big ones sometimes, but also does good things. His dog bites people. He's a weird old man, with mostly reasonable priorities."

