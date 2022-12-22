Biden’s year of forgetting, going the wrong way and saying the wrong thing

It was a gaffe-filled year for President Biden, who showed no sign of changing his ways in 2023, when he begins the third year of his presidency.

"Let me start off with two words: Made in America," Biden declared in October.

The president fumbled throughout the year, from confusion to mispronunciations to factual mix-ups.

This included falling off his bike in Delaware, attempting to shake hands with thin air and referring to Kamala Harris as the president. Biden, who is already the oldest president in history, is expected to decare his run for re-election in the new year.

BIDEN DAILY GAFFE AVERAGE: THE PRESIDENT IS BATTING NEARLY A THOUSAND

"Dr. Biden thinks that uh, my wife thinks that uh, that I uh, that, that we're, that we're doing something very important," Biden said in October when asked if he'll run for a second term.

BIDEN’S FINAL WEEK OF CAMPAIGNING PLAGUED WITH GAFFES: ‘WHAT’S HIS NAME?’

Biden, at 80 years old, has remained in good physical health. But in July, he mistakenly said he has cancer.

"That’s why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation," Biden said when speaking about the oil industry.

80-YEAR-OLD BIDEN FALSELY CLAIMS DELAWARE HAS MOST CHICKENS IN THE NATION

Biden struggled to find his way off stage after three speeches this year. On one occasion in December, he was led off by a young girl at a Toys for Tots event.

When discussing Russian President Vladimir Putin, Biden struggled to say the word, "kleptocracy."

"We're going to seize their yachts, their luxury homes and other ill-begotten gains of Putin's kleptoc – yeah – kleptocracy and kep – the guys who are the kleptocracies."

Biden spent his last day on the campaign trail at an event for Wes Moore, who was elected governor of Maryland after polls showed he would win by a margin of roughly 30%. There, Biden struggled to remember the name of the candidate he was there to help.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And, of course, you got that next governor. What’s his name? Wes … Wes …," Biden said, turning to members of the audience who held up Wes Moore signs. "Wes Moore!"

The president's most tragic slipup came in September when he asked where the late Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., was weeks after she died in a car crash.