Biden says Black, Hispanic student loan borrowers 'don't own their homes' while touting $300 billion handout

President Biden raised eyebrows for a comment critics say is "racist" during his speech touting his administration's student loan handout program.

Biden announced on Wednesday he will cancel $10,000 of federal student loan debt for certain borrowers making less than $125,000 per year, and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients, while extending the pause on federal student loan payments through the end of the year. The price tag is a whopping $300 billion, leaving critics sounding the alarm that the spending spree will fuel inflation and further increase the country's national debt.

During his sales pitch to the American people, Biden listed how outstanding student loans have become a financial burden, stressing the impact it has on minorities.

"The burden is especially heavy on Black and Hispanic borrowers, who on average have less family wealth to pay for it. They don't own their homes to borrow against to be able to pay for college," Biden said.

Critics blasted the president on social media over his "racist" comment.

"This is just racist nonsense," conservative writer A.G. Hamilton reacted.

"Holy s---," Substack writer Jim Treacher exclaimed.

"The soft bigot with low expectations," RedState deputy managing editor Brandon Morse knocked the president.

President Biden has long been prone to gaffes, particularly when it comes to racially-charged remarks.

While on the campaign trail in 2019, then-candidate Biden said "poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as White kids," implying that only minority children are poor.

In 2020, during a testy exchange with Charlamagne Tha God, Biden told Black voters who were still contemplating between supporting him or President Trump "you ain't Black."

Biden raised eyebrows with remarks attempting to differentiate the Black and Hispanic communities, saying "unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things."

In the home stretch of the 2020 presidential election, Biden suggested people were able to quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic because "some Black woman was able to stack the grocery shelf."

Earlier this year, Biden was torched by critics for reminiscing about his time in the Senate when he broke bread with "real segregationists."

