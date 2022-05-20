Terrell: Joe Biden 'uses Black people' in his 'game of race division'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden continued to use attacks on Black Americans as a cudgel to sow racial division, civil rights attorney Leo Terrell told Fox News.

In an interview airing Sunday on "Life, Liberty & Levin," Terrell reflected on the mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket, allegedly committed by an 18-year-old Broome County man who had written a 180-page racist screed and intentionally targeted Black people.

Terrell agreed with Biden the shooting was a hate crime, but added that Biden again used the tragic crime as a way to again pit White Americans and Black Americans against each other.

"As a civil rights attorney for 30 years, this was a hate crime," he said. "This assailant hated Black people."

"What bothers me is… the Left plays this offensive narrative of when they see a Black victim and a White assailant [and says], 'Oh, we're back in 1860' — yet, when it comes to Black-on-Black crime, crickets."

"When you had a situation in Wisconsin [with] a Black supremacist — let me give the Democrats the name — Darrell Brooks — he mowed down White people. He killed White people," Terrell recounted, suggesting the Left and the media were reticent to name the suspect or highlight the mass murder.

Terrell said Biden "uses Black people," pointing to the dichotomy between Biden rushing to Buffalo versus being less fervent following the Waukesha attack.

Terrell reflected on being a former Democrat, telling Levin his breaking point was when Biden told a New York City radio program that if Black voters did not support his presidential bid, they were insufficiently Black.

"I'm proud to be a Republican," he said. "Why did I leave [the Democratic Party]? Because Joe Biden embarrassed and insulted every African-American [when he said] if you vote for Trump, 'You ain't Black'."

"Last time I checked, I'm Black — very proud to be Black, very proud to be an American — and very proud to vote for Donald Trump."