Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Life Liberty & Levin
Published

Terrell: Joe Biden 'uses Black people' in his 'game of race division'

Terrell criticizes the Left's take on crime only mattering when it comes to race

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
close
Terrell: Biden 'uses' the Black community to sow racial division Video

Terrell: Biden 'uses' the Black community to sow racial division

Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell sounds off on 'Life, Liberty & Levin.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden continued to use attacks on Black Americans as a cudgel to sow racial division, civil rights attorney Leo Terrell told Fox News.

In an interview airing Sunday on "Life, Liberty & Levin," Terrell reflected on the mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket, allegedly committed by an 18-year-old Broome County man who had written a 180-page racist screed and intentionally targeted Black people.

Terrell agreed with Biden the shooting was a hate crime, but added that Biden again used the tragic crime as a way to again pit White Americans and Black Americans against each other.

BIDEN PLAYS ‘PEEK-A-BOO’ WITH HATE CRIME: WATTERS

Terrell (Fox)

Terrell (Fox)

"As a civil rights attorney for 30 years, this was a hate crime," he said. "This assailant hated Black people."

"What bothers me is… the Left plays this offensive narrative of when they see a Black victim and a White assailant [and says], 'Oh, we're back in 1860' — yet, when it comes to Black-on-Black crime, crickets."

"When you had a situation in Wisconsin [with] a Black supremacist — let me give the Democrats the name — Darrell Brooks — he mowed down White people. He killed White people," Terrell recounted, suggesting the Left and the media were reticent to name the suspect or highlight the mass murder.

TERRELL: DESANTIS' REEDY CREEK REVOCATION A WARNING TO ‘WOKE CORPORATIONS’

Buffalo shooting suspect Payton S. Gendron

Buffalo shooting suspect Payton S. Gendron (Brendan McDermid)

Terrell said Biden "uses Black people," pointing to the dichotomy between Biden rushing to Buffalo versus being less fervent following the Waukesha attack.

Terrell reflected on being a former Democrat, telling Levin his breaking point was when Biden told a New York City radio program that if Black voters did not support his presidential bid, they were insufficiently Black.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden

Biden (AP/Carolyn Kaster)

"I'm proud to be a Republican," he said. "Why did I leave [the Democratic Party]? Because Joe Biden embarrassed and insulted every African-American [when he said] if you vote for Trump, 'You ain't Black'."

"Last time I checked, I'm Black — very proud to be Black, very proud to be an American — and very proud to vote for Donald Trump." 

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 