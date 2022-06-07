Biden ripped for D-Day ‘after-thought’ hours late: ‘Unconscionable’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On Monday, the Biden administration waited until 8:45 PM to mention anything about the historic 78th anniversary of D-Day, which occurred on June 6, 1944, and cost the lives of 4,414 allied soldiers. Those brave men, more than half of whom were American, stormed the beaches of Normandy, France under heavy gunfire to begin their liberation of Europe from the Nazis.

Not only was the anniversary nearly over in the United States by the time the tweet was posted, but it was also already June 7 in France.

When the official Biden Twitter account finally got around to tweeting about D-Day, it stated, "Today, we mark 78 years since D-Day and honor those who answered duty’s call on the beaches of Normandy. We must never forget their service and sacrifice in defense of freedom, and we must strive every day to live up to the ideals they fought to defend."

Thankfully, this late response was better than last year’s, as Biden made no comment on D-Day at all in 2021.

Still, conservatives on Twitter were insulted with President Biden’s after-thought of a commemoration and called out the president and his social media team for such a late response.

Conservative commentator Greg Price couldn’t believe that Biden’s hefty social media team couldn’t figure out how to properly tweet about D-Day. "He has like 70 people who handle his social media and none of them thought to post something about one of the most important days in the history of our country until 8:45 pm," Price tweeted.

Prior to Biden’s tweet, Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy warned that the president might not acknowledge the anniversary. He tweeted, "I noted last year that Biden didn’t commemorate D-Day — they seem close to making the same mistake again this year."

However, shortly after Dunleavy’s tweet, the late presidential commemoration was offered. Dunleavy responded, tweeting, "we are out here getting results folks."

"Biden waited until 8:45 PM to honor the anniversary of D-Day, after failing to do so at all last year," tweeted The Blaze’s official Twitter account.

Pluribus editor Jeryl Bier mocked Biden’s social media team, with a tweet written as if it was from the team’s perspective. "**checks Twitter drafts folder at 8 PM** ‘oh, darn it!’" he wrote.

Prior to Biden’s late acknowledgment, The Daily Caller’s David Hookstead tweeted, "Biden still hasn't released any statement about it being the 78-year anniversary of D-Day. It's the second year in a row he's chosen to ignore America's greatest military accomplishment and all the brave men who died that day in 1944."

Though shortly after Biden’s tweet, Hookstead commented, "Biden tweeted about D-Day 20 minutes after I pointed out he hadn’t said anything for two years in a row. Read [in] to that as much as you want!"

"An after-thought. 845 pm," remarked Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton.

Republican communications strategist Liz Mair pointed out that Biden’s tweet came the day after D-Day in France. "At 8:45PM— which notably is June 7 in Normandy— after a day of being mocked and jeered at by people on Twitter," Mair tweeted.

Breitbart White House correspondent Charlie Spiering tweeted, "At 8:45 pm, Biden finally recognizes D-Day."

"Is it just me or did any of you find it odd that the @POTUS didn’t post anything on the anniversary of D-Day until nearly 9pm ET?!? That’s unconscionable to me," tweeted former Republican governor of Wisconsin and Young America's Foundation president Scott Walker.