Combat veteran on Biden admin's late commemoration of D-Day: 'Failing us in every single way'

Army combat veteran and Florida congressional candidate Cory Mills (R) slammed the Biden administration Tuesday on "Fox & Friends First" for failing to commemorate the 78th anniversary of D-Day for nearly all of Monday. The White House sent a tweet Monday night after critics began to point out the oversight.

BIDEN ISSUES END-OF-DAY STATEMENT COMMEMORATING D-DAY ANNIVERSARY

CORY MILLS: This is the same guy who wouldn't even recognize the 13 fallen who died in Afghanistan and perished during his State of the Union address. He has missed multiple engagements to actually try and show sympathy or show honor, show respect for our fallen heroes. And he's failed to do so. But speaking of the 78th anniversary of what I call the greatest generation on D-Day. We had 150,000 brave Americans who actually landed on the shores to try and take back and fight against the axis of evil. That 150,000 was considered to be an invasion. We have just in the last couple of months, over 150,000 who have crossed our borders. But the Biden administration still refuses to call that an invasion. The Biden administration is failing us in every single way. And what a gaffe to not actually recognize the greatest generation of our lifetimes.

