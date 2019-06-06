Go Back
    World War II's D-Day: Photos reveal world's largest amphibious invasion

    D-Day — also known as Operation Neptune — was the largest invasion ever assembled. Some 156,000 Allied troops stormed Normandy, France, by sea and air, to liberate Western Europe from Nazi Germany. The D-Day invasion took place on June 6, 1944, nearly a year before Germany unconditionally surrendered during World War II.

  • Troops charge Normandy beach during D-Day trainings
    Troops go ashore during training exercises for the Allied D-Day invasion. This photo was captured earlier in 1943.
    Keystone/Getty Images
  • A sign is depicted saying: "Invasion Day: Come in and pray for allied victory - hourly intercessions on the hour."
    A sign outside Trinity Church, New York City, inviting worshippers to "come in and pray for Allied victory" in the invasion of Normandy on D-Day, on June 6, 1944.
    FPG/Hulton Archive/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • War ships and blimps carrying soldier travel to Normandy, France
    Ships and blimps sit off the coast of France on D-Day, June 6, 1944.
    The George Stevens Collection at the Library of Congress via AP
  • American flag waves through air as war ships sail to Normandy.
    Coast Guard LCIs, protected by barrage balloons against low-flying Nazi airplanes, advance upon the beaches of France in the wake of the Stars and Stripes, on D-Day.
    PhotoQuest/Getty Images
  • American servicemen huddle on D-Day war ship.
    U.S. servicemen attend a service aboard a landing craft before the D-Day invasion on the coast of France.​​​​​​​
    AP Photo/Pete J. Carroll / AP Newsroom
  • General Dwight Eisenhower assigns orders to paratroopers on D-Day
    General Dwight Eisenhower gives the order of the day, "Full Victory — Nothing Else" to paratroopers in England just before they board planes to participate in the first assault in the invasion of Europe.
    U.S. Army Signal Corps Photo via AP
  • D-Day soldiers storm Normandy beach
    Normandy landings begin as American soldiers leave a barge under fire in World War II, June 6, 1944.
    Roger Viollet/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Hundreds of paratroopers pictured in the water as they storm Normandy
    Hundreds of American paratroopers drop into Normandy, France, on D-Day.
    Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images / Fox News
  • Plane flies over Cherbourg peninsula
    An A-20 Havoc of the 9th US Air Force rears in at a low altitude to blast enemy supply lines on the Cherbourg peninsula, June 1944.
    Photo12/UIG/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Soldiers carry troop onto beach during D-Day
    Members of an American landing unit help their comrades ashore during the Normandy invasion. 
    Louis Weintraub/Pool Photo via AP / Fox News
  • D-Day forces enter the water from docked war ships
    Reinforcements disembark from a landing barge in Normandy during the Allied Invasion of France on D-Day.
    Hulton Archive/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • American assault troops receive medical aid in Normandy while they rest.
    A group of American assault troops of the 3rd Bat., 16th Inf. Regt., 1st Infantry Div., having gained the comparative safety offered by the chalk cliff at their backs, take a breather before moving inland. Medics who landed with them on D-Day treated them for minor injuries at Collville-Sur-Mer, Normandy.
    HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
  • Soldiers on the mortar crew prepare to fire at enemies during D-Day invasion.
    A mortar crew stands back just before firing into a Nazi position somewhere along the Normandy coast of France.
    HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
