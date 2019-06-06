Move Back
World War II's D-Day: Photos reveal world's largest amphibious invasion
D-Day — also known as Operation Neptune — was the largest invasion ever assembled. Some 156,000 Allied troops stormed Normandy, France, by sea and air, to liberate Western Europe from Nazi Germany. The D-Day invasion took place on June 6, 1944, nearly a year before Germany unconditionally surrendered during World War II.
- Troops go ashore during training exercises for the Allied D-Day invasion. This photo was captured earlier in 1943.read more
- A sign outside Trinity Church, New York City, inviting worshippers to "come in and pray for Allied victory" in the invasion of Normandy on D-Day, on June 6, 1944.read more
- Ships and blimps sit off the coast of France on D-Day, June 6, 1944.read more
- Coast Guard LCIs, protected by barrage balloons against low-flying Nazi airplanes, advance upon the beaches of France in the wake of the Stars and Stripes, on D-Day.read more
- U.S. servicemen attend a service aboard a landing craft before the D-Day invasion on the coast of France.read more
- General Dwight Eisenhower gives the order of the day, "Full Victory — Nothing Else" to paratroopers in England just before they board planes to participate in the first assault in the invasion of Europe.read more
- Normandy landings begin as American soldiers leave a barge under fire in World War II, June 6, 1944.read more
- Hundreds of American paratroopers drop into Normandy, France, on D-Day.read more
- An A-20 Havoc of the 9th US Air Force rears in at a low altitude to blast enemy supply lines on the Cherbourg peninsula, June 1944.read more
- Members of an American landing unit help their comrades ashore during the Normandy invasion.read more
- Reinforcements disembark from a landing barge in Normandy during the Allied Invasion of France on D-Day.read more
- A group of American assault troops of the 3rd Bat., 16th Inf. Regt., 1st Infantry Div., having gained the comparative safety offered by the chalk cliff at their backs, take a breather before moving inland. Medics who landed with them on D-Day treated them for minor injuries at Collville-Sur-Mer, Normandy.read more
- A mortar crew stands back just before firing into a Nazi position somewhere along the Normandy coast of France.read more
