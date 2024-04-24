Biden ridiculed after reading 'pause' instruction on the teleprompter out loud: 'I'm Ron Burgundy?'

Biden’s week of gaffes continued Wednesday with an embarrassing teleprompter reading.

At a trade union conference in Washington, D.C., Biden, reading off a teleprompter, appeared to incorporate script instructions in the middle of his speech, resulting in an awkward applause line.

"Imagine what we could do next. Four more years, pause," he said before laughing as the audience began chanting, "Four more years."

Biden’s "pause" moment quickly led to online reactions ranging from outright mockery to concern.

"I’m Ron Burgundy?" Fox News contributor Guy Benson joked, referencing the main character of the movie "Anchorman's" habit of reading anything exactly how it's written on the teleprompter.

OutKick founder Clay Travis agreed, "Joe Biden read the instruction ‘pause’ on the teleprompter. The guy is Ron Burgandy. He just keeps getting worse."

"The best part about this isn’t that Biden pulled a Ron Burgundy and read ‘pause’ from the teleprompter, it’s that it took him a solid 6-7 seconds of confused silence to even understand what was happening. Outstanding," OutKick writer Ian Miller added.

"This man is not mentally fit to be President," Indiana Republican Rep. Jim Banks said.

"Good grief," actor Matthew Marsden exclaimed.

Fox News contributor Steve Cortes explained, "Biden’s teleprompter blunders would be funny if he weren’t president. Here, he reads the ‘pause’ instruction — such directions are clearly differentiated on his screen, usually with multiple parentheses, telling the speaker ‘don’t say this part’!!!"

RedState columnist Buzz Patterson remarked, "Oh, we’re going to ‘pause’ his ‘four more years.’"

"This is sad. (Pause & frown)," Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee wrote.

Biden has made multiple gaffes and verbal mishaps within the last week. Just one day prior, the president was mocked for inadvertently claiming that he couldn’t be trusted over former President Trump.

"I don’t know why we’re surprised by Trump. How many times does he have to prove we can't be trusted?" Biden said.

On Monday, Biden was attacked for equivocating on the ongoing anti-Israel protests taking place on college campuses nationwide.

"I condemn the antisemitic protests. That’s why I have set up a program to deal with that. I also condemn those who don't understand what's going on with the Palestinians," Biden told reporters.

Last Thursday, Biden made a confusing statement urging people to "choose freedom over democracy."

"Are you ready to choose unity over division? Dignity over demolition? Truth over lies? Are you ready to choose freedom over democracy? Because that's America," Biden said.

Biden almost repeated that same gaffe Wednesday but appeared to catch himself.

"Are you ready to choose freedom over democracy—for democracy?" Biden said before the audience applauded.

As the RNC Research account pointed out, the official White House transcript did not include the word Biden saying the word "pause" at Wednesday's event, it just says "(inaudible)."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.