Joe Biden

Biden ridiculed after reading 'pause' instruction on the teleprompter out loud: 'I'm Ron Burgundy?'

President Biden's past week was full of embarrassing gaffes

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
Biden appears to read teleprompter instructions out loud in latest gaffe Video

Biden appears to read teleprompter instructions out loud in latest gaffe

President Biden appeared to read the words "four more years, pause" from a TelePrompter during a speech at a trade union conference in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

Biden’s week of gaffes continued Wednesday with an embarrassing teleprompter reading.

At a trade union conference in Washington, D.C., Biden, reading off a teleprompter, appeared to incorporate script instructions in the middle of his speech, resulting in an awkward applause line. 

"Imagine what we could do next. Four more years, pause," he said before laughing as the audience began chanting, "Four more years."

Biden’s "pause" moment quickly led to online reactions ranging from outright mockery to concern.

BIDEN TAKES HEAT OVER GAFFE URGING AMERICANS TO 'CHOOSE FREEDOM OVER DEMOCRACY:' 'GET THIS MAN OUT OF OFFICE!'

Biden speaking on a podium

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the North American Building Trades Unions (NABTU) 2024 Legislative Conference at the Washington Hilton on April 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. Biden attended the conference to receive an official political endorsement from NABTU. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"I’m Ron Burgundy?" Fox News contributor Guy Benson joked, referencing the main character of the movie "Anchorman's" habit of reading anything exactly how it's written on the teleprompter.

OutKick founder Clay Travis agreed, "Joe Biden read the instruction ‘pause’ on the teleprompter. The guy is Ron Burgandy. He just keeps getting worse."

"The best part about this isn’t that Biden pulled a Ron Burgundy and read ‘pause’ from the teleprompter, it’s that it took him a solid 6-7 seconds of confused silence to even understand what was happening. Outstanding," OutKick writer Ian Miller added.

"This man is not mentally fit to be President," Indiana Republican Rep. Jim Banks said.

"Good grief," actor Matthew Marsden exclaimed.

Fox News contributor Steve Cortes explained, "Biden’s teleprompter blunders would be funny if he weren’t president. Here, he reads the ‘pause’ instruction — such directions are clearly differentiated on his screen, usually with multiple parentheses, telling the speaker ‘don’t say this part’!!!"

RedState columnist Buzz Patterson remarked, "Oh, we’re going to ‘pause’ his ‘four more years.’"

"This is sad.  (Pause & frown)," Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee wrote.

Joe Biden

Biden has made multiple viral gaffes in the last week as he makes more public appearances. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Biden has made multiple gaffes and verbal mishaps within the last week. Just one day prior, the president was mocked for inadvertently claiming that he couldn’t be trusted over former President Trump.

"I don’t know why we’re surprised by Trump. How many times does he have to prove we can't be trusted?" Biden said.

On Monday, Biden was attacked for equivocating on the ongoing anti-Israel protests taking place on college campuses nationwide.

"I condemn the antisemitic protests. That’s why I have set up a program to deal with that. I also condemn those who don't understand what's going on with the Palestinians," Biden told reporters.

'DAILY SHOW' HOSTS PREDICT BIDEN WILL LOSE ELECTION AFTER WIDELY PANNED 'CANNIBALS' REMARKS

Biden looking at notes

Biden nearly repeated the same gaffe twice by calling on his supporters to choose "freedom" over "democracy." (Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Last Thursday, Biden made a confusing statement urging people to "choose freedom over democracy."

"Are you ready to choose unity over division? Dignity over demolition? Truth over lies? Are you ready to choose freedom over democracy? Because that's America," Biden said.

Biden almost repeated that same gaffe Wednesday but appeared to catch himself.

"Are you ready to choose freedom over democracy—for democracy?" Biden said before the audience applauded.

As the RNC Research account pointed out, the official White House transcript did not include the word Biden saying the word "pause" at Wednesday's event, it just says "(inaudible)."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.