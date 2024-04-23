Biden mocked for admitting 'we can't be trusted' in latest gaffe: 'Agreed, Joe'

President Biden’s latest gaffe had conservative commentators admitting that they agree with him.

Biden spoke at a Tampa campaign rally on Tuesday that focused on the state’s six-week abortion ban that is set to go into effect on May 1. During the rally, he made several references to former President Donald Trump as an opponent of abortion rights for women.

However, during his comments, Biden made what many considered to be an embarrassing mistake.

"I don’t know why we’re surprised by Trump. How many times does he have to prove we can't be trusted?" Biden said.

Audience members could be heard laughing after his comment, but Biden continued, seemingly not noticing the mistake.

Several conservative social media users jumped on the quote, with many jokingly agreeing with Biden's comments that he can't be trusted.

"Not satire," Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon noted about the clip.

OutKick contributor Tomi Lahren said, "Well even a blind squirrel finds a nut."

"god, that’s good," Fox News contributor Guy Benson responded.

RedState columnist Buzz Patterson remarked, "If they tell you who they are, believe them."

"You’ll see this again and again and again….." GOP strategist Chris LaCivita wrote.

"Man's going to endorse Trump at this rate," radio host Tony Kinnett commented.

Author Edward Dowd summarized, "We have a perfect puppet in the seat of the president right now. He can’t remember the lies handed to him and most of his supporters can’t remember what they ate for lunch. Memories of goldfish…of course no disrespect to goldfish."

"Agreed, Joe — you can’t be trusted!" GOP Rapid Response Director Jake Schneider replied.

This was the third notable verbal misstep that President Biden committed in the past week. On Monday, Biden was attacked for equivocating on the ongoing anti-Israel protests taking place on college campuses nationwide.

"I condemn the antisemitic protests. That’s why I have set up a program to deal with that. I also condemn those who don't understand what's going on with the Palestinians," Biden told reporters Monday.

Several commentators attacked this response, calling it Biden’s "Charlottesville moment" in reference to the claim that Trump’s Charlottesville comments stated that there "were very fine people, on both sides" of a far-right rally.

On Thursday, Biden made a confusing statement urging people to "choose freedom over democracy."

"Are you ready to choose unity over division? Dignity over demolition? Truth over lies? Are you ready to choose freedom over democracy? Because that's America," Biden said.

