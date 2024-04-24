'Daily Show' hosts predict Biden will lose election after widely panned 'cannibals' remarks

"The Daily Show" co-hosts Ronny Chieng and Jordan Klepper mocked President Biden over his recent claim that his uncle was eaten by cannibals, claiming such comments are why Biden will lose in 2024.

The two Comedy Central hosts claimed that Biden is squandering his golden opportunity to beat former President Trump – who is currently hamstrung by criminal trials – with these ongoing gaffes.

During his speech at the United Steelworkers headquarters last week, Biden recalled how his uncle was shot down while flying a U.S. Army plane over Papua New Guinea for a reconnaissance mission and his body was never found "because there used to be – there were a lot of cannibals, for real, in that part of New Guinea."

The comments offended Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape, who responded, saying, "President Biden’s remarks may have been a slip of the tongue; however, my country does not deserve to be labeled as such."

When asked about the remarks, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre explained, "The president had an emotional and I think a symbolic moment. He had an opportunity as president to honor his uncle's service in uniform. He had an opportunity to be there as president, you know, to speak to people that put their lives on the line on behalf of this country."

Chieng brought up the controversy Tuesday night, starting with a joke about Biden blowing his advantage over Trump with moments like these.

"With Donald Trump trapped in the courthouse, it was a perfect opportunity for Biden to seize the initiative and uh, hey man, you got the campaign all to yourself, Mr. President. Time to press your advantage."

The segment cut to an image of Marape and a news report of Biden’s claims. When it returned to the co-hosts, they seemed shocked.

After a pause, Chieng cut back in, stating, "You’re going to lose the election."

Klepper chimed in with a movie reference, stating, "Look, at some point, we all get to an age when we confuse our own life story with the plot of ‘Indiana Jones.’ It happens. It happens."

As the audience laughed, Chieng continued, saying, "It’s true. I mean the man’s 80, OK? We all have grandparents who tell crazy stories. Like my grandfather told me that he once wrestled a mountain lion with his bare hands."

Klepper added, "Yeah, and my grandfather told me he cheated on my grandmother through their entire marriage and had a second family. Get out of here, Grandpa! You goofball!"

The two then made several cannibal jokes. "Even if this story was true, Americans are in no position to criticize how anyone else eats, okay? These cannibals eat people. Yeah, well, you know what? We eat Subway sandwiches to lose weight," Chieng quipped.

"Would a cannibal even eat people out of a wreckage? I mean, that’s like their version of eating roadkill," Klepper said, to which his colleague replied, "Yeah, I know, you want to eat like pasture-raised, grass-fed humans."

Klepper concluded the segment with one last joke, stating, "Biden apologized to the Papua New Guinea prime minister by inviting him to a dinner with Pete Buttigieg, who will be served over rice with a balsamic reduction."