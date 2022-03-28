Expand / Collapse search
Marc Thiessen: Biden’s walkback of Putin comment 'made America look weak'

White House walks back Biden's comment that Putin 'cannot remain in power'

Thiessen: Biden’s walkback made America look weak

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen on President Biden denying he is calling for regime change in Russia.

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen told "America’s Newsroom" on Monday that President Biden walking back comments calling for regime change in Russia made America look weak.

RUSSIA SAYS BIDEN'S COMMENT THAT PUTIN 'CANNOT REMAIN IN POWER' IS 'ALARMING': LIVE UPDATES

MARC THIESSEN: I have a slightly different take than a lot of people on this. I think the walkback of Biden’s comment is much worse than the comment itself. First, it made Biden look incompetent, and second of all, it made America look weak. The idea that what he really meant to say was Putin shouldn’t be allowed to exercise power over the region? Everybody knows that’s not what he said. They heard the plain words of the president.

