Biden praises late-night hosts speaking out against Trump 'knowing their careers are on the line'

Former President Joe Biden praised the hosts of late-night shows during a speech Sunday, lauding them for speaking out against the Trump administration "knowing their careers are on the line."

Biden spoke to an audience in Boston as he accepted a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Edward M. Kennedy Institute, according to the Associated Press.

"Friends, I can’t sugarcoat any of this. These are dark days," Biden said, as he said the country would "emerge as we always have — stronger, wiser and more resilient, more just, so long as we keep the faith."

The former president lauded people he said were standing up to President Donald Trump and brought up the late-night comedians.

"The late night hosts continue to shine a light on free speech knowing their careers are on the line," he said.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel was briefly suspended in September over remarks he made about Charlie Kirk's alleged shooter.

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr called Kimmel's comments "some of the sickest conduct" and suggested there were potential "avenues" the FCC could pursue against the comedian.

The suspension lasted nearly a week before Disney announced that Kimmel's show would return.

"In over 50 years of public life, this is one of the worst I've seen. Our very democracy is at stake, in my view," Biden added during the speech, according to CBS News. "It's no time to give up. It's time to get up. Get up now!"

Biden ended his re-election campaign in July 2024 after weeks of pressure from his party after a rocky debate performance against Trump.

The former president was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer in May.