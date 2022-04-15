Biden debate explodes as Leo Terrell and Dem strategist spar: Sowing 'turmoil and talking points'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A discussion about President Biden's record amid plummeting poll numbers erupted into a fierce debate between Los Angeles civil rights attorney and Fox News contributor Leo Terrell and a Democratic strategist.

On "The Story" Friday, host Trace Gallagher asked Terrell, strategist Jose Aristimuno and Fox News Radio host Guy Benson about recent polls, and the prospect that minority voters are distancing themselves from the Democratic Party.

Aristimuno replied that polls will fluctuate and that Biden has reportedly created a historic number of new U.S. jobs, but ceded that Black and Latino voters may not give him credit until inflation recedes somewhat.

Terrell called Aristimuno's claims "Democratic talking points" and claimed the strategist should be more forthcoming.

Terrell argued Aristimuno's "talking points are not going to sell here," adding that he failed to point out "four years [of] Black-on-Black crime in the Democratic cities."

"You've got schools that are just basically destroyed by the unions. There's no education going on whatsoever in these Democratic cities," added Terrell, who is also a former civics teacher.

"And when you have a lack of education, you have crime in the cities," he said, adding that executive coronavirus restrictions hit urban Democratic areas harder than they did elsewhere: "There has been absolutely nothing that the Democratic leadership has done for the Black community."

Aristimuno said his analysis was not "talking points" but instead an explanation that the GOP "has zero solutions" – and faulted Republicans for failing to help Democrats pass the "Build Back Better" socioeconomic spending package.

Terrell replied that Biden refuses to help minority communities because he "sold his soul to the extreme left" after winning in 2020. Later, Aristimuno remarked that Terrell may be upset because the Republican Party lost power that year.

"You won't get a straight-up response from the Biden administration," replied Terrell. "Ever since Afghanistan, it's been a total disaster. And what Jose will not acknowledge is the last 18 months have been a total reversal of policies that were working under Donald J. Trump."

Aristimuno argued that despite claims of a mass exodus, there have only been slight shifts of Black and Latino voters toward the GOP and that it is still a long way until November's midterm.

"Democratic talking points," Terrell pronounced. "That's all you give. This country has been in turmoil for 18 months."