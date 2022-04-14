Biden's claimed ignorance 'doesn't pass sniff test' amid new Hunter tie to Boston gangster's nephew: Devine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden's continued denials of knowledge of his 52-year-old son Hunter's foreign dealings are becoming more tenuous by the day, New York Post reporter Miranda Devine said Thursday, as reports surfaced that a relative of Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger was one of the younger Biden's business associates.

Earlier Thursday, Fox News reported on emails uncovering a business link between Jim Bulger – Whitey's nephew – in deals forged in China. The elder Bulger died in prison in 2018.

Jim Bulger served as the chairman of Massachusetts-based Thornton Group LLC— a firm that joined forces with Hunter Biden’s Rosemont Seneca to launch its joint-venture with Chinese investment firm Bohai Capital to create BHR Partners – the latter of which is controlled by Bank of China Limited.

WHITEY BULGER'S NEPHEW PLAYED KEY ROLE IN HUNTER BIDEN'S BUSINESS VENTURES

On "Hannity," host Sean Hannity asked if the latest connection adds more questions about what President Biden may have known and when he knew it.

Devine replied that it is becoming clearer that the current president did indeed know about Hunter's foreign business deals in China, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Mexico and Russia.

"He met one of his business partners in Beijing when he flew Hunter into China on Air Force Two with him when he was going to have some high-level meetings with President Xi Jinping and the CCP," she said.

"So it just does not pass the sniff test. It's kind of absurd that the White House is still trying to run that line that Joe Biden knew nothing about his son Hunter's overseas business dealings."

She added that while Biden may not have known intricate details, he had to have some knowledge of what was taking place.

CHINA USES ELITE CAPTURE TO PAY OFF US OLIGARCHS: SCHWEIZER

Later, Hannity reported that there are extant photos of both Bidens with the younger Mexican and Kazakh business partners:

"And the lecture that he gave his Mexican business partner, which was, 'Oh, I've brought you to the White House all these times, I brought you to meet my father all these times. What? You haven't given me anything yet?'" the host added.

Devine concluded that Hunter Biden's federal tax probe currently in progress in Wilmington, Del., will undoubtedly delve into his business dealings.

In the grand jury proceedings, she noted, witnesses have expressed interest in finding out who "the big guy" is in some of Hunter's missives, suggesting the moniker refers to his father.

Fox News' Cameron Cawthorne, Peter Hasson and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.