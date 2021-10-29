Jim Jordan: Now the Biden admin is going to pay migrants who broke the law?

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, reacted Friday to a reported proposal from the Biden administration to pay illegal migrant families who were separated at the border during the Trump administration up to $450,000 per person.

JIM JORDAN: Think about this: you’re going to pay people half a million dollars who broke the law. At the same time, the Biden administration is getting ready to raise taxes on the hardworking American families of this country—it makes absolutely no sense…

First, you break the law you get amnesty with Democrats. Now they’re going to pay you for breaking the law. I mean you think we have a problem in the caravan coming towards the border now and what we’ve seen over the last several months, wait until the word gets out that you actually get paid for breaking the law to come into our country. One of the many stupid policies from this administration.

