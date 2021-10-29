Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Jim Jordan: Now the Biden admin is going to pay migrants who broke the law?

Biden admin considering plan to pay up to $450K to migrants separated at border

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Jim Jordan: Now Democrats are going to pay you for breaking the law? Video

Jim Jordan: Now Democrats are going to pay you for breaking the law?

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, reacts to the Biden administration's proposal to pay illegal migrants 450,000 per person

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, reacted Friday to a reported proposal from the Biden administration to pay illegal migrant families who were separated at the border during the Trump administration up to $450,000 per person. 

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION DEBATES PAYING 'HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS' TO FAMILIES SEPARATED AT THE BORDER

JIM JORDAN: Think about this: you’re going to pay people half a million dollars who broke the law. At the same time, the Biden administration is getting ready to raise taxes on the hardworking American families of this country—it makes absolutely no sense…

First, you break the law you get amnesty with Democrats. Now they’re going to pay you for breaking the law. I mean you think we have a problem in the caravan coming towards the border now and what we’ve seen over the last several months, wait until the word gets out that you actually get paid for breaking the law to come into our country. One of the many stupid policies from this administration. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Jim Jordan slams Biden admin for proposal to pay migrant families millions: ‘Makes no sense’ Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.