Maria Bartiromo: Biden making 'impossible' argument blaming Putin for rising gas prices

FOX Business host Maria Bartiromo pushed back Friday on President Biden blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin, COVID-19 and oil companies for record gas prices, arguing on "America's Newsroom" the U.S. inflation timeline started "way before Russia invaded Ukraine."

MARIA BARTIROMO: It is impossible to say that the reason gasoline prices are where they are is because of Putin, COVID, the oil companies, whatever you want to say. No, we look at the inflation timeline… you can clearly see that when President Biden took office, the inflation rate was at 1.4%. By March of that year, when he signed into law the COVID relief package, it was up to 2.6%. By July of that year, it was up to 6.5 percent because the Democrats were pushing another spending package all the way up to $3.9 trillion. It kept inching up all the way to this year when, of course, we saw the invasion, which did put a premium on it, it got up to 7.9%, but it started way before Russia invaded Ukraine.

