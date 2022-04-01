Expand / Collapse search
Lara Trump rips CNN guest's solution to high gas prices: 'Democrats should run on this'

CNN guest says Americans need to 'simply use less' gas and diesel

Fox News contributor Lara Trump sounded off after a guest on CNN argued the solution to skyrocketing gas prices was to 'simply use less gasoline and diesel.'

Fox News contributor Lara Trump sounded off Friday after a guest on CNN argued the solution to skyrocketing gas prices was to "simply use less gasoline and diesel." Speaking on "Fox & Friends First," the former Trump campaign senior adviser said the idea is "ridiculous" and she hopes Democrats run on it in November. 

LARA TRUMP: I guess this guy's got it all figured out. We just use less. Very easy, right? Of course, this is ridiculous. By the way, I'm going to just throw this out there. Maybe every Democrat running in the midterms should hitch themselves to this idea. I would love to see how that plays out for you. It's crazy. Look, we use gas and oil for every aspect of our lives. As Americans, we use it every single day to heat our homes, to cook our food, obviously for our cars. And this is something that could be fixed. That could be a solution. I just said, we've got plenty of it here in America that we can produce ourselves and we can bring down these prices. But our president has made horrible decisions and now we've found ourselves in this place. Obviously, we're not just going to stop using oil and gas. We can't just lessen our use of it, but leave it up to the CNN commentators, bless their hearts. 

