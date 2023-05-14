Biden, mainstream media shredded for 'dropping the ball' on border crisis: 'Pay attention'

Attorney Generals Ashley Moody and Ken Paxton have stepped up to the plate to take action on the ever-growing Biden border crisis they allege is being perpetuated by the current administration and ignored by the mainstream media.

Joining Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, the two Republican officials called out those they allege are neglecting the system while speculating what might've happened if Florida and Texas hadn't stepped in.

"The media has dropped the ball on so many issues critical to the security of this nation, including those pouring into our country," Moody said.

"The state of Florida saw in month one of the Biden administration that they started mass releasing people into the interior. No other Democratic or Republican president had done anything like that in their administration… Although they will tell you differently and the media will report that and copy that they have, that is not true."

Moody, following the expiration of COVID-era border policy Title 42, filed for an injunction to stop the planned mass release of migrants into the U.S.

Paxton's state of Texas has also taken action to help fight back against the Biden administration's open border policies, including pushing back against a memo issued by Sec. of State Alejandro Mayorkas that limited the authority of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to deport illegal immigrants.

"Texas is doing something very similar, as Mayorkas is out saying that the border's under control, which we all know is an absolute lie," Paxton told ‘Sunday Morning Futures.’

"We had a case that's set for trial in the middle of June that was trying to stop them from flying in 30,000 illegal immigrants from places like Nicaragua and Venezuela and Haiti and Cuba, and we've added this portion, which is now with this memo they put on May 10th, literally a day before this Title 42 policy was going away, where they said they were just going to release people into the public, and they were supposed to provide their addresses and then report back in 60 days is totally ludicrous."

Paxton said there is no way to track the migrants, and that they will simply be released into the country, alleging the entire process was illegal.

Meanwhile, the end of Title 42 has rendered facilities along the U.S. southern border overwhelmed as agents apprehend thousands of migrants daily.



Just hours before the policy expired on Friday, a federal judge blocked the Biden administration's policy allowing migrants to enter the U.S. without court dates.

Moody accused Biden and Mayorkas of systematically "breaking down" the U.S.' immigration system and echoed Paxton's accusations that the administration had acted illegally.

"When Florida brought suit, we said ‘Look, there is mass releasing people into the U.S. illegally. A judge agreed with us. We took them to trial. He [the judge] said ’Yep, can't mass-release people into the U.S. That's against the law.' Biden and Mayorkas did it anyway…"

"We uncovered secret memos showing their plan was to step back and let everybody flood in."

Moody stressed that, despite the acquired memos, the mainstream media refused to cover the crisis.