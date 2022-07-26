Biden's inflation a 'cancer on the American dream': Sen John Kennedy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the release of the latest economic figures approach, Senate Judiciary Committee member John Kennedy called the continuing inflation shepherded by President Biden a "cancer on the American dream."

Kennedy, R-La., told Fox News on Tuesday he is thankful the president has almost recovered from his bout with coronavirus, noting he still holds strong views toward his policies.

"After 18 months, we know what President Biden stands for. If you don't know by now, you're thick as a brick," he said on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"He believes in bigger government; higher taxes; more spending — more debt, more regulation, open borders, a weaker military and turning cops into social workers — and those policies have hurt the American people deeply."

Kennedy underlined what he called the most egregious aspect of Biden's tenure: unfettered inflation originally labeled as transitory.

"In no respect has President Biden hurt the American people more than in their pocketbooks: And I'm talking about inflation," he said.

"Inflation — which is a direct result of the president's policies — is a cancer on the American dream. And it is rampant. It is unrestrained."

He said a constituent from his area made the remark earlier in July that if Biden's economic crisis continues to escalate, high-end coffee chain Starbucks will have to change its name to "TenBucks."

"From where I sit, the solution is so straightforward," Kennedy continued. "Number one: While the Federal Reserve is doing its job, stop spending — we have a federal budget; live within it. Number two: Start to reduce the deficit. Number three: Freeze all federal proposed federal regulations, which are just going to add to the cost of goods and services."

The final two measures, he said, are for the president to reverse his anti-domestic-energy-independence agenda and to expand the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which the lawmaker said expires within the next 24 months.

"If you do those things, in my judgment, inflation will start to abate in a matter of months. And if you don't do them, we're just going to continue to be face-down in the desert."