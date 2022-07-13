Sen John Kennedy says Biden is like an old Buick: 'Some days he starts, and other days he doesn't'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., went after President Biden Wednesday on "Hannity" for failing to get inflation under control and for mismanaging "COVID, the border and energy independence."

JOHN KENNEDY: Well, President Biden is clearly struggling. He struggled today in the Middle East and I take no joy in that. I trust the American people, and I think the American people have figured things out. I don’t consider myself an expert in too many things, if any, but I know how to read a poll. A majority of Americans, to them, the president is about as popular as cholera. The American people did not reach this conclusion this morning. They have reasons for believing that. Number one, the majority of Americans don’t believe that President Biden is in charge.

BIDEN'S GAFFES BECOMING ‘NATONAL SECURITY RISK,' RAND PAUL SAYS

They think the president is not the president. They think that the real president is whoever controls the teleprompter. Number two, fair or unfair: the majority of Americans think that President Biden is too old. Kind of like an old Buick. Some days he starts, and other days he doesn't. Number three, a majority of Americans think that the people President Biden has appointed to run his government – are deeply weird. And, they are. Many of these appointees, they curl up in a protective ball if you use the wrong pronoun. They pride themselves on not prosecuting criminals. Their executive skills extend no further than ordering a pizza.

