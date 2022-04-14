Sen. Johnson: Biden 'would not be president' if FBI, media didn't conceal family 'corruption'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., argued Thursday that if the American public knew about the "corruption of Biden, Inc." before the 2020 election, there would be no Biden administration. Johnson joined "America's Newsroom" as Republican House lawmakers call on the Department of Justice to brief Congress on the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings.

HUNTER BIDEN'S WIFE GIVES THUMBS UP ON HUSBAND'S SPIRITS AMID FEDERAL PROBE

SEN. RON JOHNSON: You’ve seen the polls. Had the American public known the corruption of Biden, Inc., of Hunter Biden, the big guy, Joe Biden would not be president. My guess, we probably wouldn’t see Vladimir Putin invading Ukraine. The actions taken, the corruption of the complicit media and elements within our law enforcement and intelligence agencies have had an incredibly serious impact on our politics, on elections. They interfered in our elections to a far greater extent than anything Russia could have ever hoped to achieve.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: