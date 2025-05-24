Biden family's narcissism 'severely f-----' the country, says liberal NYU professor

NYU professor and liberal podcast host Scott Galloway criticized the Biden family this week, saying its "narcissism" has hurt the country.

During a recent episode of his "Pivot" podcast that he co-hosts with journalist Kara Swisher, the pundit argued that the way former President Biden botched the 2024 election for the Democratic Party will be his "legacy."

Speaking of how Biden ensured former Vice President Kamala Harris would be his replacement on the campaign trail last year, he said, "The reality is she was not a strong candidate and President Biden and his family’s narcissism have severely f----- this country. Severely. And that is his legacy."

Galloway began his point by stating that the party should have had a primary following Biden withdrawing from the race so that the best possible candidate could have beaten then-GOP candidate Donald Trump.

"I was Saturday afternoon quarterbacking," he said. "I said have a mini ‘Shark Tank’-like primary with the best eight candidates – go from two debates with eight, then to four, then to two. It would have dominated the media cycle."

Galloway added that Harris was "not a great candidate," though he praised her efforts in trying to replace her boss. "I think she did a good job given the hand she was dealt with, but this is a candidate who didn’t make it to Iowa four years earlier, which says to me America didn’t think of her as a great candidate."

In 2024, Galloway recorded a video for Democrats voting from abroad. In January 2025, he posted an article on Medium with the title "How to Survive the Next Four Years."

The former president has been criticized by his own party in the months following the election for not dropping out of the race soon enough and leaving room for a Democratic primary. Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., argued days after the election that "had the president gotten out sooner, there may have been other candidates in the race." She added, "The anticipation was that, if the president were to step aside, there would be an open primary."

Former Harris surrogate and DNC fundraiser, Lindy Li, also grilled Biden for endorsing Harris immediately after dropping out, saying the move headed off a primary.

"I actually think President Biden, you know, the whole endorsing her thirty minutes after he dropped out, I think that was a big f-you to the party," she said several days after Trump's victory.

Other Democratic figures have said Biden compounded this problem by demanding that Harris stay in lockstep with his presidential agenda. According to a recent book written by journalists Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes, the former president "would say publicly that Harris should do what she must to win. But privately, including in conversations with her, he repeated an admonition: Let there be no daylight between us."

During the podcast, Galloway added that Biden’s insistence on Harris running, and her subsequent loss will be how he’s remembered.

"I will get s--- for this because people are correctly feeling empathy for him, but his legacy, in my view, has been ruined by this," he said.

