Harris surrogate gives firsthand account of the ‘epic disaster’ of election night loss to Trump

DNC National Finance Committee member and Harris campaign fundraiser Lindy Li analyzed what went wrong with Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign that led to the "epic disaster" against President-elect Donald Trump this week.

Li told Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Will Cain on Saturday that multiple factors doomed the campaign in her opinion, including Biden’s choice for Harris to be his successor, the Harris campaign’s overconfidence in their polling data, and former President Obama’s delay in endorsing the vice president as the Democratic candidate.

"The truth is, this is just an epic disaster – this is a $1 billion disaster," Li declared on Saturday morning, summing up the result of the Harris campaign.

The Democratic Party official began by suggesting that Harris becoming the nominee was a bad choice instigated by President Biden to tank the party’s chances against Trump in revenge for pushing him out of running.

She mentioned that if Trump was such "an existential threat" to America, like Democrats had been saying, they should have had a process of voting on Biden’s successor, "instead of just coronating somebody."

"I actually think President Biden, you know, the whole endorsing her thirty minutes after he dropped out, I think that was a big F you to the party," she said.

"Suggesting that he’s sticking the party with Kamala Harris?" Cain asked. She replied, "Kinda like sticking it to the man."

Insisting that she was on no Democratic candidate’s payroll, Li told Cain she was there to give "the truth" on what happened with the campaign, calling it a "disaster." She said that the Harris campaign raised $1 billion-eighteen million only to lose.

The DNC member noted she raised money for the campaign based on the understanding that the election was a "margin of error race."

"I raised millions of that. I have friends that I have to be accountable to and to explain what happened because I told them it was a margin of error race. I was promised – [Harris campaign chair] Jen O’Malley Dillon promised all of us that Harris would win. She even put videos out that Harris would win. I believed her, my donors believed her and so they wrote massive checks."

"I just, I feel like a lot of us were misled," Li said, elsewhere telling Cain she wondered if the campaign was "privy to internal numbers that I am not seeing" to explain their confidence.

Cain then asked Li about how the Obama family played into the Harris campaign results.

"I want to point out they waited three days – Michelle and Barack Obama waited three days to endorse Kamala Harris," Li replied. "It was the silence heard round the world."

She suggested this delay occurred because they Obamas were never planning to endorse Harris until Biden forced their hand. "And prior to Biden’s endorsement that no one really anticipated, they were vetting people like [Arizona Senator] Mark Kelly. Kamala Harris wasn’t at the top of the ticket."

Once again accusing Biden’s endorsement of being sabotage, she concluded, "I really think it was a big F you to everybody."

