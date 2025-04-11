Liberal author tells 'The View' there's 'no such thing' as toxic masculinity

A liberal guest on Friday's "The View" pushed back on the idea that "toxic masculinity" is a problem for society.

Co-host Sara Haines asked NYU business professor and author Scott Galloway about his new book, "Notes on Being a Man," in which he urges men to embrace healthy masculinity.

She referenced the current cultural spotlight on masculinity, as seen in the popular Netflix show "Adolescence," and in how Democratic governors like Michigan's Gretchen Whitmer and Maryland's Wes Moore have recently launched programs to help young men in their respective states.

Galloway brought up how men are far more likely than women to commit suicide, face addictions and be incarcerated. He argued that young men need a positive view of masculinity to guide their lives.

"For young men, I like the idea of restoring an aspirational vision of masculinity that can serve as a code. And I don't think there's anything wrong with leaning into your femininity or your masculinity if it feels natural," the author began before listing the "three pillars" he believes are essential to healthy masculinity.

He said every man should be a provider, be the pursuer in romantic relationships and be a protector.

He brought up stats showing that 51% of young men have never asked a woman out in person, despite the majority of women wanting men to be the initiators in relationships. He also said men have failed to protect women in society.

"From an early age we have to teach our boys that the transition to manhood means your default operating system is protection," he said.

He added that this also means standing up for the "demonized" in society, citing the transgender community as an example.

"There is nothing wrong with masculinity. It is a wonderful guidepost. Lean in, we just need to redefine what it means to be a man," he urged men. "You add surplus value. You create more tax revenue than you absorb. You protect people. You witness their lives. You register more complaints than you actually complain. And if you leave this Earth having given more than you've taken, then you leave this world as a man. That is what it means to be man."

Whoopi Goldberg praised Galloway's words afterward.

"You don't have to be Popeye, you know, but you got to be present," Goldberg said, summarizing the author's argument.

Galloway added that he believed women could be masculine as well.

"Masculinity is not sequestered to people born as men. There are wonderful women who demonstrate wonderful masculinity. My closest male friends are more feminine because I'm drawn to men who take care of me and are a little bit more nurturing. These are wonderful attributes, they're not sequestered to anyone born as a specific gender," he said.

The author added that feminity should be celebrated as well, but society had neglected to celebrate men and the benefits they bring to society.

"But let's also celebrate our young men and recognize that being risk-aggressive, being a provider, being strong, wanting to be fit such that you can protect and provide, those are wonderful things. Let's stop pathologizing it. Let us embrace femininity, but let us also, for God's sake, embrace masculinity," he added.

"There is no such thing as toxic masculinity," Galloway said. "There is cruelty, there is criminal behavior, there's abuse of power. But if you do any of those things, you are not masculine. That is anti-masculine. The far right, just to be political, conflating masculinity with coarseness and cruelty, that could not be less masculine."