Biden gets 'embarrassed' on 'hat-in-hand' trip to Mideast powers: foreign policy expert

President Biden's foreign trip has succeeded in making America look weak, as the president moves on to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia after an "embarrassing" visit to Israel and with the Palestinians, a top foreign policy expert told Fox News on Friday.

Heritage Foundation vice president James Jay Carafano said on "The Story with Martha MacCallum" the trip has wrongly been considered a "nothingburger" – pointing out the lack of tangible deliverables for the United States amid several instances of regional leaders making Biden – and by extension the United States – look terrible.

All this is transpiring as rival Russia seeks weaponry commerce with Iran, Carafano said.

"We've already seen the Israel piece, which literally was nothing. And the expectations here are zero: But when you put this in the bigger context: Putin is going to visit Iran. Iran's going to sell UAV's to Russia. And the US government publicly acknowledges that Iran is trying to kill former US officials," he said.

"Meanwhile, the Palestinians embarrassed the president of United States by giving him a long list of demands that they want before they'll let the US Dean to come back to talk about a two-state solution [with Israel. So it's not a nothingburger. Everybody is embarrassing the president – the Saudis, the Palestinians, the Iranians."

Carafano called Biden's praise of the Trump-forged Abraham Accords during his visit to Israel "empty words."

"The Abraham Accords are moving forward without with or without the United States because the region recognizes it's an important thing to do, and it's an important way to block Iran," he said.

He pointed to Democrats wanting to "throw overboard" U.S. relationships with Israel, Egypt, Turkey and the Saudis, saying Biden "went along with the rhetoric knowing it was absolutely not true."

He said Biden's "hat-in-hand" trip to these allies and partners this week was the "most predictable moment" despite that.

"We want this region to be peaceful and stable. It's good for us. Anybody who can explain to me how the United States can partner in this region without friends in Turkey, Israel and Egypt and Saudi Arabia -- you can't," Carafano argued.

In addition to experts like Carafano, some Democrats have begun publicly voicing concern about Biden's behavior on the trip – with a New Jersey Democrat in a tight House race saying he's "not entirely comfortable" with the imagery of Biden "fist-bumping" Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Rep. Tom Malinowski of Somerville told another network Biden has been more "honest" than Donald Trump about the death of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and credited his party leader with curbing weapons sales to the Saudis. However, he also argued that the U.S. is "the superpower, not the supplicant in this relationship" and that Biden must achieve tangible results in favor of human rights.

On "The Story," Carafano added Trump was respected in the region because he took direct action to kill militia leader Qassem Soleimani and forged key deals with partner nations, versus Biden's lack of deliverables.