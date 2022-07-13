Biden's intraparty panic draws 'interesting parallels' to Boris Johnson's Tory-led ouster: Morgan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With President Biden now being doubted by members of his own party and outlets like the New York Times, Fox Nation host Piers Morgan floated the prospect of 25th Amendment action and discussed parallels between a White House in crisis and 10 Downing Street showing Boris Johnson the door.

Morgan, who reported extensively on "Piers Morgan: Uncensored" on what he described as an intra-Conservative Party "coup" against its leader Johnson amid scandal, told Fox News there are similarities between how the Tories viewed their prime minister and Democrats with Biden

"It's a very interesting parallel with Boris Johnson. [In Britain], we have a mechanism to get rid of prime ministers, and we've just used it where senior members of his own party effectively launched a coup against Boris Johnson and drove him out of office after two-and-a-half-years of his tenure.

Morgan previously reported how the last straw for Johnson among his party was the resignation of Chief Deputy Whip Chris Pincher, the Conservative MP for Tamworth. Pincher allegedly recently groped two men while inebriated, and conjecture was raised about the prime minister's knowledge of purported previous transgressions by the MP.

PENNSYLVANIA GOVERNOR VETOES TRANSGENDER SPORTS BILL

Johnson was already under fire for alleged knowledge of parties held at No. 10 during his own government's stringent COVID lockdown, but the Pincher scandal sparked mass resignations among Johnson's ministers earlier this month, leading him to resign.

"In America, obviously, it's far more complicated," Morgan said "But I do think in the case of President Biden right now, if you're a Democrat and look at the poll that came out alongside this piece in The New York Times – The New York Times poll was quite extraordinary:. Two thirds of Democrats did not want Joe Biden to run again in 2024."

TEXAS DEMOCRAT MOCKED FOR CLAIMING SUMMER HEAT AFFECTING BIDEN'S POLL NUMBERS

Morgan alluded to comments he made in the New York Post, where he said the "time for [25th Amendment discussions] might be fast approaching" given the president's continued gaffes, issues with his gait and concern from aides about both.

"He's the most powerful man in the world… but his own aides have to watch him with intrigue and horror in case he makes another mistake? It's horrifying," Morgan said.

CLICK TO GET FOX NEWS APP

Morgan referenced several recent gaffes, including Biden calling Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., "John" – in likely reference to a now-deceased unrelated Republican Virginia senator by that name.

Previously, Democrats raised the prospect of seeking 25th Amendment-based removal of President Donald Trump. Preceding Morgan on "Hannity," Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas – who served as both Trump and Barack Obama's White House physician – dismissed any conjecture about Trump's fitness for office versus Biden's at present.