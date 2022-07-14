Biden abandoned by top Democrats as Pritzker, Newsom 'measure the drapes' in absence

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new sign of a flailing President Biden being abandoned and overlooked by his Democratic Party is the increased public exposure of leftist figures seen as potential successors in what would be a rare first-term primary battle in 2024.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who recently survived a recall effort in defeating Los Angeles conservative Larry Elder, was seen at the White House this week while Biden has been in Jerusalem in what Fox News host Jesse Watters equated to "measuring the drapes" at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

Watters and others took note of Newsom's behavior during the visit, wherein he casually took off his suit jacket to traipse around the White House grounds in view of the press cameras and passers-by – rather than discreetly entering and exiting to conduct his business.

Elsewhere, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will depart Tampico for Tampa later this month after his keynoteship at a Florida Democrats gala was announced.

PENNSYLVANIA GOVERNOR WOLF VETOES TRANSGENDER SPORTS BILL

Watters noted observers might see the Hyatt Hotels heir's trip as a means of "provoking" likely 2024 Republican presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis is seen as a Republican front-runner along with former President Donald Trump – who has continued to fuel speculation he could be the only president other than Grover Cleveland to serve two non-consecutive terms.

Trump told a reporter. "do I go before or after – that will be my big decision" after she mentioned "midterms."

NY TIMES BIDEN CRITIQUE SOUNDED LIKE MY MONOLOGUE: WATTERS

In addition to Pritkzer's potential prodding of DeSantis, Newsom himself has been running advertisements trying to draw Floridians to California.

On "The Five," host Jeanine Pirro said despite the economy and inflation, Democrats will make the midterms "a race."

CLICK TO GET FOX NEWS APP

"It's going to be a culture war. It's not going to be about the facts. It's not going to be about anything other than the Democrats saying that Republicans are the Nazis and they're the freedom fighters when it's just the opposite," she said, pointing to how Democrats have compared criticism of young-children books about sexuality to the "book burning" of former German Chancellor Adolf Hitler's National-Socialist regime.

For his part, Biden told Israeli media he "would not be disappointed" if Trump was the Republican nominee.