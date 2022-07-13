Far-left ideology forwarded by Biden more a 'religious cult' than political view, Gingrich says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The left wing is firmly in control of the Democratic Party and its behavior on issues regarding criminal justice and energy policy are more akin to a religious cult than a political viewpoint, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Wednesday.

Democrats led by President Biden have a "passionate dislike" of American oil and gas companies, further evidenced by the White House's refusal to consider allowing expansion of domestic energy speculation in deference to imploring countries like Saudi Arabia, Venezuela or Iran to fulfill U.S. needs.

"[A]ll of this is essentially, and I can't overstate this, this is much closer to a religious cult than to a traditional political viewpoint," he said on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"They change reality to fit their narrative. They adopt policies — for example, why don't we release more criminals? Oh, we have more people getting mugged, raped and shot. Well, isn't that a surprise? What did you think was going to happen if you're going to release more criminals? You throw a whole series of these things."

"It's part of why I wrote ‘Defeating Big Government Socialism.' This isn't a set of actions. These are beliefs that these people have that have never worked. They didn't work for Lyndon Johnson. They didn't work for Jimmy Carter. They didn't work for Barack Obama. And they're certainly not working for Joe Biden."

Gingrich said it is disturbing to see Biden sell part of U.S. taxpayers' Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China, claiming some of the cut went to outfits with which first son Hunter Biden reportedly did business.

He said it should be common sense to seek out fossil fuels from Pennsylvania, New York and Ohio's collective vast reserves than to go to regimes like the Saudi royals or that of Nicolas Maduro.

"I don't think they have a clue what causes inflation. I think that they are part of a religious cult about energy," he reiterated.

"All of this stuff is nutty. And at 9.1% inflation, I thought that was a breaking point. And when you start getting up in that range… people can't afford what's being done to their paycheck, what's happening to their savings."

Gingrich said illegal immigrants are reportedly receiving cell phones courtesy of the taxpayer.