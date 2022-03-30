Gen. Keane: Biden pressure for Zelenskyy to compromise shows he 'doesn't want Putin to lose'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden and his administration are making it clear they are reticent to allow Vladimir Putin to lose his invasion of Ukraine outright, retired Gen. Jack Keane told Fox News on Wednesday.

Keane said it is clear Biden does not want Putin to lose his war against Ukraine and its civilians, in fear of the Russian dictator becoming even more enraged and taking drastic action that directly affects NATO or the United States.

"They don't want him to lose. And they want a deal. And it's such a lost opportunity," Keane said, adding that he has seen pressure from the U.S. toward Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to cut a deal with Putin, even after the ground-war tide began turning in Kyiv's favor.

"Where is the passion arising out of you watching thousands of people being killed and literally murdered by this barbarism that's on display by the Russian army? Let's go out there and destroy that barbarism once and for all," Keane said. "And Zelenskyy has the will to do it."

HUGH HEWITT PLAYS RUSH LIMBAUGH'S 1992 ‘CLINTON ENDORSEMENT’ TO ILLUSTRATE BIDEN'S WALK-BACKS

"And his troops have got the skill and [the aid Zelenskyy is demanding] will give him the means to do it and also give them the moral support."

Keane said Biden needs to understand that wars are a "test of wills" and that facts on the ground show Russia is being decimated even as it destroys Ukrainian cities and civilian centers.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I had a great source that told me that up to two weeks ago, the [Biden] administration was pressing Zelenskyy to cut a deal when he's doing counterattacks, when he's pushing the Russians back, when whole Russian units are being decimated," Keane told host Martha MacCallum. "We're asking him to cut a deal. Can you imagine his frustration when he got that phone call?"

"We don't want Putin to lose because we're afraid that if he loses, there'll be a provocative reaction on his part. So it explains why we're not all in on helping Zelenskyy win," Keane added.

Zelenskyy, he said is begging for more suitable help from the West, adding that Biden should show leadership and say publicly that the best deterrent of further Russian aggression toward NATO or elsewhere is for the Kremlin's military to be "crushed in Ukraine."