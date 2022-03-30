Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Published

Gen. Keane: Biden pressure for Zelenskyy to compromise shows he 'doesn't want Putin to lose'

Zelenskyy has the will and strategy to win, but needs proper support, retired general says

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
Gen. Jack Keane: This is why the US isn't all in on helping Zelenskyy win Video

Gen. Jack Keane: This is why the US isn't all in on helping Zelenskyy win

Fox News senior strategic analyst provides insight on the Ukraine-Russia war on 'The Story.'

President Biden and his administration are making it clear they are reticent to allow Vladimir Putin to lose his invasion of Ukraine outright, retired Gen. Jack Keane told Fox News on Wednesday.

Keane said it is clear Biden does not want Putin to lose his war against Ukraine and its civilians, in fear of the Russian dictator becoming even more enraged and taking drastic action that directly affects NATO or the United States.

Presidents Biden and Zelenskyy

Presidents Biden and Zelenskyy (Photo by Ukrainian Presidency / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Image)

"They don't want him to lose. And they want a deal. And it's such a lost opportunity," Keane said, adding that he has seen pressure from the U.S. toward Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to cut a deal with Putin, even after the ground-war tide began turning in Kyiv's favor.

"Where is the passion arising out of you watching thousands of people being killed and literally murdered by this barbarism that's on display by the Russian army? Let's go out there and destroy that barbarism once and for all," Keane said. "And Zelenskyy has the will to do it."

HUGH HEWITT PLAYS RUSH LIMBAUGH'S 1992 ‘CLINTON ENDORSEMENT’ TO ILLUSTRATE BIDEN'S WALK-BACKS

Ret. Gen. Jack Keane, Chairman of the Board of the Institute for the Study of War 

Ret. Gen. Jack Keane, Chairman of the Board of the Institute for the Study of War  ((Photo By Al Drago/CQ Roll Call))

"And his troops have got the skill and [the aid Zelenskyy is demanding] will give him the means to do it and also give them the moral support."

Keane said Biden needs to understand that wars are a "test of wills" and that facts on the ground show Russia is being decimated even as it destroys Ukrainian cities and civilian centers.

"I had a great source that told me that up to two weeks ago, the [Biden] administration was pressing Zelenskyy to cut a deal when he's doing counterattacks, when he's pushing the Russians back, when whole Russian units are being decimated," Keane told host Martha MacCallum. "We're asking him to cut a deal. Can you imagine his frustration when he got that phone call?"

"We don't want Putin to lose because we're afraid that if he loses, there'll be a provocative reaction on his part. So it explains why we're not all in on helping Zelenskyy win," Keane added.

Zelenskyy, he said is begging for more suitable help from the West, adding that Biden should show leadership and say publicly that the best deterrent of further Russian aggression toward NATO or elsewhere is for the Kremlin's military to be "crushed in Ukraine."

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 