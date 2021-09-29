Biden desperately needs a win, but the left is holding it hostage: Marc Thiessen

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen questioned on "America Reports" Wednesday why Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., would actively campaign against the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and jeopardize a "desperately" needed win for President Biden in the face of "imploding" domestic and foreign policies agendas.

INFRASTRUCTURE BILL: PROGRESSIVE CAUCUS SAYS NO INFRASTRUCTURE WITHOUT RECONCILIATION

MARC THIESSEN: It's quite a day on Capitol Hill for President Biden. The House Armed Services Committee is grilling him about, his military commanders about his worst foreign policy debacle. And now at the same time, on the other end of the Capitol, his domestic agenda is imploding and what could be the first domestic debacle of his presidency. I mean, Joe Biden needs a win, right? I mean, we've had the self-inflicted crisis at the border, the self-inflicted crisis in Afghanistan. And he desperately needs a win. The smart move would be pass. He's got a bipartisan infrastructure bill, one point two trillion dollars passed with overwhelming bipartisan support in the Senate. Put it on the president's desk. Let him have it, let him have a signing ceremony with Republicans and Democrats behind him applauding. I mean, has the White House ever needed that more than the Biden White House needs it now? But the left is holding the bipartisan bill hostage in order to insist that, you know, that they have said that the Senate and the House both pass a three point five trillion dollar bill, which which Sinema and Manchin and a lot of House moderates say is not going anywhere at that price tag. So they're wrapped around their axle entirely. Everything he touches seems to turn to dust. It's like a reverse Midas touch.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: