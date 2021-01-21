Hannity: Biden 'already begging for a break' on first full day as president

Thursday marked President Biden's first full day as president, and the 78-year-old is "already begging for a break," Sean Hannity observed on his show Thursday.

Biden was quick to dismiss an Associated Press reporter for attempting to question him on his previously-announced goal of having 100 million Americans vaccinated within the first 100 days in office. Reporter Zeke Miller asked whether the bar should be set "higher" to encourage a greater number of Americans to get vaccinated.

PELOSI DEFENDS IMPEACHMENT IN FACE OF BIDEN'S CALL FOR UNITY: 'WE MUST DO IT'

The president appeared to smirk at the question, responding flatly, "When I announced it, you all said it was not possible. C'mon, gimme a break man."

"Apparently only one serious question from a reporter was a little too much for him to handle," said the "Hannity" host. "Yep, the new president gave us his first official ‘Come on, man.'"

Hannity also discussed the impeachment push against former President Donald Trump, urging Biden to call off a trial and back up his repeated calls for unity.

"At this point, a trial serves absolutely no purpose but to inflame the tensions of this country. It's the swamp theater and it's at its worst," Hannity said.

"The country should be asking tonight, Mr. Unity, Mr. Frail, Weak, Cognitively Struggling Joe, I know this is past your bedtime. Maybe you will consider standing up to the radicalism in your own party and put an end to the charade right now.

"I doubt that will happen," Hannity concluded. "Joe and his fellow Democrats don't seem to care about unity. All they want is revenge."