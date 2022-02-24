Expand / Collapse search
Biden 'has ceded the veto pen' to European allies: Sen. Tom Cotton

Cotton reveals how to reduce dependence on Russian energy

Graham Colton
By Graham Colton | Fox News
Biden has ceded veto pen to European allies on Russian sanctions: Cotton Video

Biden has ceded veto pen to European allies on Russian sanctions: Cotton

Sen. Tom Cotton reacts to the Russia-Ukraine war from multiple perspectives on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., explained how President Biden "has ceded the veto pen" to the United States' European allies "on the kind of sanctions" it imposes Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle."

"You mentioned kicking Russia out of the international banking system known as SWIFT," he told host Laura Ingraham. "Apparently, there are some European nations like Germany that don't want to do that, so we're not going to kick them out of SWIFT."

Cotton noted oil and gas are Russia's "two largest exports," to which Europe is oftentimes "beholden." In addition, Biden's "reckless energy policies" have propelled oil and gas prices.

RUSSIA'S LONG GAME ON UKRAINE, ENERGY AND EUROPE

"So even he and his administration [are] admitting they don't want to impose oil and gas sanctions on Russia because they're afraid it's going to add to the inflation they've already created."

The senator suggested imposing sanctions and lifting restrictions on American oil and gas production to ultimately reopen the Keystone XL pipeline. It would import more oil into the U.S. daily from Canada than the country imports daily from Russia.

    President Joe Biden.  (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

    Passengers rest on camp beds in a temporary shelter inside a building of the railway station after arriving on a train from Kyev in Ukraine to Przemysl, Poland.   (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

    The Ukrainian community during a torchlight procession in solidarity with the Ukrainian people in front of the facade of the sanctuary of Pompeii, Southern Italy.  (Photo by Alessio Paduano/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

" … Most Americans understand it's basic common sense that we want to be able to protect our own energy supply and hopefully supply Europe the energy it needs to get off of Russian energy," Cotton said. "And if we don't bring the hammer down on Vladimir Putin, if we don't turn Russia into a pariah state and isolate them diplomatically and economically and financially, it's going to tell [Chinese President] Xi Jinping he can probably do the same thing in Taiwan."

" … It's simply creating permission around the world for our adversaries to try to press our against our interests, try to undercut our partners and our allies, and ultimately put our own safety and freedom and prosperity at risk." 

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.